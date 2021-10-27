Buffalo Gap volleyball team rallies to weather storm and defeat Staunton

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap was a dire need of the victory Wednesday night to enhance its volleyball postseason seeding, and the Bison rallied to make it happen.
After dropping the first set, the Bison regrouped to take down the Staunton Storm 24-26, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22 in the Shenandoah District regular-season finale for both teams.
The Bison had to have the victory to leapfrog Riverheads into the No. 2 seed for next week’s Region 1B tournament. By pulling out the win, Gap earned the all-important first-round bye into the Nov. 4 semifinals where they will face the winner of Monday’s quarterfinal battle between No. 6 Rappahannock County at the No. 3 Gladiators. The Panthers and Riverheads will be playing for the fourth time this season.
“I never mentioned any of the regional implications to the girls,” Buffalo Gap head coach Jessi Fitzgerald said. “I wanted them to play their game without any of the added pressure.
“It’s so exciting to get that bye,” Fitzgerald said. “We had a couple good days of practice where the girls were working hard. They showed up to play tonight. The work ethic and hustle out there showed what volleyball is all about.”
Buffalo Gap (11-9, 5-7) didn’t exactly light it up in a 30-minute first set that was a battle of wills between the two squads.
The Storm led 21-14 after a 5-0 run capped by Ameiya Robinson’s kill that she followed up with a monster block at the net off Leah Sherrill’s attempted kill and Emma Witt’s ace. Gap battled back for a 24-all deadlock before a service error and Isabella Dimeo’s ace gave Staunton the win.
“The first set got us to where we needed to be in the next three sets to come out on top,” Fitzgerald said.
The Bison bolted to a 10-4 lead in the second set with the last two points of the spurt coming on consecutive kills by Sherrill. After Staunton closed to within 12-10, Gap got its final separation with an 8-2 spree that featured back-to-back-to-back aces from Ellee Knight.
The third set was all Bison from Emma Kate Maxwell’s opening ace that led to a 5-0 lead that quickly grew to 11-3. Sherrill pounded two more kills to end the set as Gap finished out on a 7-1 blitz.
The fourth set was a back-and-forth tussle, featuring eight ties and five lead changes. Robinson’s kill gave the Storm their last advantage at 22-21 before the Bison strung together the final four points on two Staunton errors, Taylor Via’s kill and Teagan Via’s ace that ended the match.
While the Bison are gearing up for playoff action, the season came to an end for Staunton, which did not qualify for the Region 3C tournament. The Storm finished 7-15 overall and 5-7 in the district under first-year head coach Whitney Vaughn.
Gap’s senior quartet of Maxwell, Sherrill, Knight and Taylor Woods, who were honored before the game, all turned in solid stats. Maxwell finished with 27 assists and 24 digs, and Sherrill ripped 11 kills and scooped up 22 digs. Knight registered six aces and five digs, while Woods had four kills and 16 digs.
Taylor Via had a big overall performance with 12 kills, 22 digs and 11 blocks, while twin sister Teagan added seven kills, 23 digs and five blocks. Carolina Alger contributed 10 digs.