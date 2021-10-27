Buffalo Gap volleyball team rallies to weather storm and defeat Staunton

The Storm led 21-14 after a 5-0 run capped by Ameiya Robinson’s kill that she followed up with a monster block at the net off Leah Sherrill’s attempted kill and Emma Witt’s ace. Gap battled back for a 24-all deadlock before a service error and Isabella Dimeo’s ace gave Staunton the win.

“The first set got us to where we needed to be in the next three sets to come out on top,” Fitzgerald said.

The Bison bolted to a 10-4 lead in the second set with the last two points of the spurt coming on consecutive kills by Sherrill. After Staunton closed to within 12-10, Gap got its final separation with an 8-2 spree that featured back-to-back-to-back aces from Ellee Knight.

The third set was all Bison from Emma Kate Maxwell’s opening ace that led to a 5-0 lead that quickly grew to 11-3. Sherrill pounded two more kills to end the set as Gap finished out on a 7-1 blitz.

The fourth set was a back-and-forth tussle, featuring eight ties and five lead changes. Robinson’s kill gave the Storm their last advantage at 22-21 before the Bison strung together the final four points on two Staunton errors, Taylor Via’s kill and Teagan Via’s ace that ended the match.