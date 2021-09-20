Buffalo Gap volleyball team sweeps Nelson County

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap put the brakes on its three-match losing streak Monday night as the Bison swept the Nelson County Governors 25-15, 25-18, 25-14 in nondistrict volleyball.

Emma Kate Maxwell sparked the Bison with 25 assists, three aces and nine digs. Leah Sherrill had 15 kills and seven digs, while Teagan Via added 11 kills, 10 digs and five blocks. Taylor Woods contributed 10 digs and six kills, and Taylor Via stuffed three blocks.