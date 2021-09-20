Buffalo Gap volleyball team sweeps Nelson County

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap put the brakes on its three-match losing streak Monday night as the Bison swept the Nelson County Governors 25-15, 25-18, 25-14 in nondistrict volleyball.
The match wrapped up the nondistrict portion of the Bison’s schedule.
Emma Kate Maxwell sparked the Bison with 25 assists, three aces and nine digs. Leah Sherrill had 15 kills and seven digs, while Teagan Via added 11 kills, 10 digs and five blocks. Taylor Woods contributed 10 digs and six kills, and Taylor Via stuffed three blocks.
Gap (6-4) returns to its Shenandoah District schedule Tuesday at home against Stuarts Draft.
The Bison won the jayvee match 25-27, 25-18, 15-10.
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
