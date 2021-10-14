Buffalo Gap volleyball team sweeps Stuarts Draft to stop skid

STUARTS DRAFT — Buffalo Gap halted its four-match losing slide Thursday night after the Bison swept the Stuarts Draft Cougars 25-18, 35-33, 25-18 in Shenandoah District volleyball.
Gap’s slump had seen the Bison slip to No. 3 in the Region 1B power ratings. The top two seeds earn first-round byes.
Teagan Via had 12 kills, 17 digs and four blocks for the Bison, while Taylor Woods totaled 23 digs and six kills. Leah Sherrill contributed nine kills, 17 digs and five aces, and Emma Kate Maxwell registered 28 assists and 13 digs. Taylor Via had seven blocks, seven kills and 16 digs, while Hannah Woolridge served up three aces. Bailey Talley scooped up seven digs and Ella Knight ripped three kills.
Gap (9-8, 3-6) returns home Tuesday for a visit from Waynesboro. Stuarts Draft (6-9, 2-6), which its two-match win streak stopped after losing six straight, travels to district unbeaten Fort Defiance on Tuesday.
News Virginian Staff Reports
