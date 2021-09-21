Buffalo Gap volleyball team sweeps Stuarts Draft

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap notched its second sweep in as many nights Tuesday as the Bison dominated the Stuarts Draft Cougars 25-21, 25-14, 25-23 in Shenandoah District volleyball.

The Bison had swept Nelson County on Monday.

Against the Cougars, Emma Kate Maxwell had 34 assists, four aces and 14 digs. Leah Sherrill pounded 16 kills and added 10 digs. Taylor Woods registered 16 digs, eight kills and four aces, while Teagan Via tallied 11 digs and seven kills. Taylor Via contributed four blocks, six kills and eight digs. Ellee Knight scored two aces and seven digs.

Gap (7-4, 1-2) travels to Waynesboro on Thursday as the Little Giants will be playing for the first time since their season-opener on Aug. 23 because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Draft (4-3, 0-1) hosts once-beaten Fort Defiance on Thursday.

