 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo Gap volleyball team sweeps Stuarts Draft
0 comments
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Buffalo Gap volleyball team sweeps Stuarts Draft

{{featured_button_text}}

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap notched its second sweep in as many nights Tuesday as the Bison dominated the Stuarts Draft Cougars 25-21, 25-14, 25-23 in Shenandoah District volleyball.

The Bison had swept Nelson County on Monday.

Against the Cougars, Emma Kate Maxwell had 34 assists, four aces and 14 digs. Leah Sherrill pounded 16 kills and added 10 digs. Taylor Woods registered 16 digs, eight kills and four aces, while Teagan Via tallied 11 digs and seven kills. Taylor Via contributed four blocks, six kills and eight digs. Ellee Knight scored two aces and seven digs.

Gap (7-4, 1-2) travels to Waynesboro on Thursday as the Little Giants will be playing for the first time since their season-opener on Aug. 23 because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Draft (4-3, 0-1) hosts once-beaten Fort Defiance on Thursday.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Who has the edge in the NL Wildcard race?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert