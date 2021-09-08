 Skip to main content
Buffalo Gap volleyball team takes down Nelson County
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Buffalo Gap volleyball team takes down Nelson County

LOVINGSTON — Buffalo Gap improved to 5-1 on the volleyball season Wednesday night as the Bison dropped the Nelson County Governors 24-26, 25-16, 25-13, 25-14 in a makeup nondistrict match.

Emma Kate Maxwell sparked the Bison with 28 assists, four aces and 11 digs. Taylor Woods had 21 digs, while Leah Sherrill contributed six aces and 12 digs. Teagan Via added 14 kills and 10 digs.

Gap returns to the court 6 p.m. Thursday for a varsity-only match at Luray. The Bulldogs handed the Bison their lone loss in five sets on Aug. 26.

No jayvee match was played against Nelson County.

