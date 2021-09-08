Buffalo Gap volleyball team takes down Nelson County

LOVINGSTON — Buffalo Gap improved to 5-1 on the volleyball season Wednesday night as the Bison dropped the Nelson County Governors 24-26, 25-16, 25-13, 25-14 in a makeup nondistrict match.
Emma Kate Maxwell sparked the Bison with 28 assists, four aces and 11 digs. Taylor Woods had 21 digs, while Leah Sherrill contributed six aces and 12 digs. Teagan Via added 14 kills and 10 digs.
Gap returns to the court 6 p.m. Thursday for a varsity-only match at Luray. The Bulldogs handed the Bison their lone loss in five sets on Aug. 26.
No jayvee match was played against Nelson County.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.