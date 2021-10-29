Buffalo Gap's football team prevails over Wilson Memorial

FISHERSVILLE — Boosted by a 24-point first quarter charge, the Buffalo Gap High School football team picked up some valuable playoff points by defeating Wilson Memorial 46-22 in Shenandoah District action on Thursday night.
All the local games had been moved to avoid the pending rainstorm predicted for Friday in the area.
Buffal Gap's win crippled Wilson Memorial's chances of sneaking into a Region 3C playoff berth.
But the Green Hornets, giving up three straight touchdowns and three 2-point conversions, made a game of it in the third period.
A key first down by the Bison early in the fourth quarter deep in its own territory turned the momentum and the game around.
Instead of punting with a 32-22 lead at Gap's 23, head coach Brad Wygant called on his offensive line and running backs to pick up the key first down.
Although it appeared the Hornets might have stopped the Bison short, the necessary yardage was gained, keeping Buffalo Gap's offense on the field.
"We had confidence that we could get that first down," Wygant said. "The guys wanted it."
So instead of the Green Hornets gaining possession with a chance to draw closer, the Bison continued their march downfield.
Eight plays later, Bison senior quarterback Curtis Lowe snuck in from the Wilson one, and Jeffrey Hildebrand trotted in for the two-point conversion to keep the Bison safely ahead, 40-22.
Buffalo Gap added another score with 2:50 left in the game on a 35-yard TD burst by Bryce Hildebrand. This time the extra point kick missed.
But the Bison scored 10 points on five successful two-point conversions for the game.
The Bison stormed out of the locker room to begin the contest as sophomore running back Ryan Shifflett rumbled in and Lowe found Luke Tinsley in the end zone for the two points.
Next, junior Andrew Richardson scooped up a blocked punt and scored from the Wilson eight. Shifflett ran in the conversion as the Bison led 16-0.
But the Gap wasn't finished as Bryce Hildebrand scored the first of his three TD's and Shifflett again carried in the conversion for a 24-0 Gap lead.
The second quarter belonged to the Hornets as the Wilson offense began to run off large chunks of yardage.
Wilson got on the scoreboard on a nice pass play from junior quarterback Aiden Podgorski to junior running back Ryan Mundie. The conversion run failed, but the Green Hornets were in business.
The Wilson defense forced a Bison punt with 38 seconds to play and the Hornets took advantage.
With just 2.5 seconds on the halftime clock, junior kicker Angello Correa booted through a 30-yard field goal, giving the Hornets some much-needed momentum.
Wilson received the second-half kickoff and promptly moved the ball down the field.
Completing a 70-yard, 12-play drive which consumed five and a half minutes, Podgorski tossed another touchdown pass, this time to sophomore running back Brayden Tyree from 15 yards out to make it 24-15.
The Bison responded immediately as Bryce Hildebrand broke away on the first play after the kickoff and raced down the sideline on a 64-yard TD run and then ran in the two-point conversion for a 32-15 lead.
But the Hornets answered back.
Going 51 yards in 11 plays, senior running back Skyler Whiting found paydirt, plunging in from the one. Correa's kick made it 32-22 with 1:12 remaining in the third quarter.
"We've showed resilience all year," Wygant said. "It started in practice this week with our offensive coordinator making the right calls and our offensive line responded.
Bryce Hildebrand gained 203 yards on 16 carries for the Gap to go with his three rushing touchdowns.
For Wilson (4-5, 2-3 Shenandoah), Whiting gained 144 yards on 21 rushes.
Podgorski threw for two touchdowns for the Green Hornets.
The Bison (6-3, 3-2 district) finish the regular season against Fort Defiance, with an opportunity to move into the second seed and gain a bye in the Region 1B playoffs with a win over the Indians and some misfortune by Central-Lunenburg.
Meanwhile, the Hornets will need to defeat Staunton next week on the road and hope for some help to slip into the Region 3C playoffs.
BUFFALO GAP 46, WILSON MEMORIAL 22
Buffalo Gap 24 0 8 14 — 46
Wilson Memorial 0 9 13 0 — 22
First quarter
BG - Shifflett 5 run (Lowe to Tinsley)
BG - Richardson 8 return of blocked punt (Shifflett run)
BG - B. Hildebrand (Shifflett run)
Second quarter
WM - Podgorski 21 pass to Mundie (run failed)
WM - Correa 30 field goal
Third quarter
WM - Podgorski 15 pass to Tyree (run failed)
BG - B. Hildebrand 64 run (B. Hildebrand run)