Buffalo Gap's football team prevails over Wilson Memorial

Eight plays later, Bison senior quarterback Curtis Lowe snuck in from the Wilson one, and Jeffrey Hildebrand trotted in for the two-point conversion to keep the Bison safely ahead, 40-22.

Buffalo Gap added another score with 2:50 left in the game on a 35-yard TD burst by Bryce Hildebrand. This time the extra point kick missed.

But the Bison scored 10 points on five successful two-point conversions for the game.

The Bison stormed out of the locker room to begin the contest as sophomore running back Ryan Shifflett rumbled in and Lowe found Luke Tinsley in the end zone for the two points.

Next, junior Andrew Richardson scooped up a blocked punt and scored from the Wilson eight. Shifflett ran in the conversion as the Bison led 16-0.

But the Gap wasn't finished as Bryce Hildebrand scored the first of his three TD's and Shifflett again carried in the conversion for a 24-0 Gap lead.

The second quarter belonged to the Hornets as the Wilson offense began to run off large chunks of yardage.

Wilson got on the scoreboard on a nice pass play from junior quarterback Aiden Podgorski to junior running back Ryan Mundie. The conversion run failed, but the Green Hornets were in business.