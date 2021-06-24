Buffalo Gap's Kate Alger fans 18 in Bison's state semifinal loss to Randolph-Henry

The result was runners at first and second with no outs.

Trent stole third and raced home when the throw from the catcher got past third base.

Alger then struck out the next three hitters, but the damage had been done.

Allen then retired senior Natalye Graham, who was recovering from a serious injury, on a grounder to first, freshman Bailey Talley on strikes and Alger on a fly to right.

All told, all the outs recorded by Buffalo Gap were on strikeouts from Alger, totaling 18.

The Bison senior allowed just two hits (both by Trent), a hit batter (Trent to lead off the game) and one base on balls. She struck out the side in each of the six innings pitched.

"Their leadoff hitter was a good batter," Pultz said.

Meanwhile, Allen was mowing down the Bison hitters, allowing just one batter over the minimum (21), a single by junior Tea' Judy, who was the only Gap player to reach second base in the game, after stealing the bag.

Allen struck out 13 Bison hitters in all.

"We were hungry and came together at the right time this year," Pultz said.