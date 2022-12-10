Cashing in: How Riverheads' three-headed rushing attack propelled it to 7th straight state title

SALEM — A caged cat.

That’s how Riverheads football coach Ray Norcross described standout junior Cayden Cook-Cash standing on the sidelines before Saturday’s VHSL Class 1 state championship game against George Wythe.

Cook-Cash unleashed all that pent-up energy during the game, erupting for 282 rushing yards and five scores to help the Gladiators capture their seventh consecutive state championship with a 49-27 win over the Maroons.

“A lot of people had doubts about us for the year, that we would lose this game,” Cook-Cash said. “I feel like we had a point to prove in this game, and we came out and did it.”

As it never is with Riverheads, the Gladiators delivered more than a one-man show on Saturday afternoon. Senior Luke Bryant rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns, while senior fullback Cody Cash bulldozed his way to 84 yards on the ground behind the stellar effort of Riverheads’ offensive line.

Riverheads rushed for 485 yards total, and all seven scores occurred on the ground.

For Cook-Cash and Bryant, their bond as a running tandem is years in the making.

“We’ve been friends since I moved here in the fifth grade,” Cook-Cash said of Bryant. “I feel like our chemistry is great. He’ll always be a best friend of mine.”

The two enjoy friendly competition on the field, something Bryant admitted Cook-Cash usually wins, but that doesn’t produce any bitterness. Both backs heaped praises on each other and the team after Saturday’s win, praising the family dynamic of the Gladiators.

“We’ve been friends for so long that when we step on the field, ‘I block for you, you block for me. You run, I run,’” Bryant said. “We always play together. We play as a duo. … I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I’m glad to see where he goes next year.”

Among Cook-Cash’s five scores was an 85-yard touchdown that delivered a dagger to the heart of the Maroons, putting the Gladiators up 21 points with 4:23 left in the game.

“He’s going to get my vote; I can tell you that,” Norcross said when asked if Cook-Cash would repeat as Class 1 offensive player of the year.

Bryant’s two scores came from a 47-yard explosion to the left edge and a 15-yard touchdown in the red zone, where the senior watched the red sea of jerseys part in front of him.

Not to be overshadowed, Cody Cash also delivered crucial yardage in Saturday’s game, as he has all season long. Riverheads faced second-and-21 after a string of penalties on the game’s opening drive. Cody Cash sprinted through a hole for a crucial 23-yard conversion that gave the Gladiators momentum to score.

“It feels amazing to know we have three threats running the ball,” Cody Cash said. “We can go up the gut and to the outside with anybody.”

Cook-Cash finishes his junior season with a ridiculous 1,879 yards and 26 TDs. Bryant racked up 1,263 and 21 TDs, while Cody Cash accumulated 661 yards and eight touchdowns.

Cook-Cash and five offensive linemen will return next season to aid Riverheads in the search for an unprecedented eighth straight state title as they rise to Class 2.

“Our offensive line was rebuilt this year, and they’ve done a good job,” Norcross said. “The best part about it is that we’ve got five of them coming back next year, and number 33.”