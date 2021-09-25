Cayden Cook-Cash rushes for 222 yards to lead Riverheads football team past Tazewell

“Tazewell slings that thing all over the field,” Casto said. “Against a team like that, the big thing is not give up a big play.”

Harris also absorbed some big hits after most of those catches.

“They’re a really physical team,” Harris said. “They would smack you hard every play as hard as they could.”

Creasy was 30-of-44 for 311 yards and two touchdowns, but was picked off four times. Sophomore Elias Hagy had two picks for the Gladiators, while Farris and Landon Lightner bagged INTs as well. Farris’ returned his third-quarter interception 65 yards for a touchdown.

“I thought we had opportunities in the passing game and didn’t take advantage of as many as we should have,” Harris said. “We had some self-inflicted wounds.”

That always spells doom against Riverheads as the winning streak rolls on, just like the team’s bus rolled up Interstate 81 on Saturday.

“The biggest thing for all of it is one day at a time, one practice at a time and that is our philosophy here and that’s what we preach and harp,” Casto said. “Our kids work hard and I don’t know if we are better than everybody else, but I know our kids work hard.”