Cayden Cook-Cash rushes for 222 yards to lead Riverheads football team past Tazewell

TAZEWELL — The Tazewell Bulldogs got something cooking with their passing game on Saturday, but in the end the team from far Southwest Virginia was just another squad feasted on by the Riverheads Gladiators.
Sophomore Cayden Cook-Cash whipped up 222 yards on 10 carries and scored four touchdowns — all in the first half — as Riverheads rolled to a 56-19 victory over Tazewell and extended its winning streak to 41 games.
It was the usual recipe for success as Riverheads dominated in the trenches, delivered punishing hits on defense and capitalized on their opponent’s mistakes. You could stick a fork in Tazewell early as the Bulldogs (1-3) trailed 42-0 at halftime.
“We knew today would be a lot like what it turned out to be as far as how good they really were,” Tazewell coach J’me Harris said. “We knew up front it would be a challenge.”
Riverheads departed Greenville at 8 a.m. Saturday in making the program’s deepest trip into the southwestern portion of the state.
The Gladiators fumbled on their first play from scrimmage, but that would be the only first-half possession which they wouldn’t reach the end zone.
Cook-Cash’s 3-yard run on fourth-and-goal got the Gladiators (5-0) on the board with 4:26 remaining in the first quarter, and that began a typical day for the 6-foot-2, 182-pound stud running back.
With Riverheads leading 21-0 in the second quarter, the Gladiators stopped Tazewell freshman quarterback Carter Creasy a yard short of the goal line. Riverheads needed just six plays to cover the ensuing 99 yards, and Cash-Cook capped off the drive with a 52-yard scoring jaunt.
Tazewell turned it over on downs at Riverheads’ 13-yard line on the ensuing possession, and Cash-Cook ripped off an 87-yard TD run on the next play.
Bennett Dunlap, Aiden Miller, Ryan Farris and Shay Archie also scored TDs for Riverheads as the Gladiators eclipsed the 50-point mark for the fourth time this season, including a 62-point outburst in the drubbing of Class 3 Lord Botetourt.
Riverheads was also down three starters because of injuries.
“Probably the biggest thing for us today was we had a lot of guys over there on the sideline and the other guys stepped in and played great,” Riverheads coach Robert Casto said. “That was probably the most impressive thing.”
The most impressive thing for Tazewell was the play of junior wide receiver Cassius Harris, who caught 20 passes for 174 yards.
That tied a single-game Virginia High School League record set for receptions established in 2007 by Mountain View-Stafford’s Allen “A.J.” Fernow, according to the league’s online record book. Harris’ longest reception was 20 yards, however.
“Tazewell slings that thing all over the field,” Casto said. “Against a team like that, the big thing is not give up a big play.”
Harris also absorbed some big hits after most of those catches.
“They’re a really physical team,” Harris said. “They would smack you hard every play as hard as they could.”
Creasy was 30-of-44 for 311 yards and two touchdowns, but was picked off four times. Sophomore Elias Hagy had two picks for the Gladiators, while Farris and Landon Lightner bagged INTs as well. Farris’ returned his third-quarter interception 65 yards for a touchdown.
“I thought we had opportunities in the passing game and didn’t take advantage of as many as we should have,” Harris said. “We had some self-inflicted wounds.”
That always spells doom against Riverheads as the winning streak rolls on, just like the team’s bus rolled up Interstate 81 on Saturday.
“The biggest thing for all of it is one day at a time, one practice at a time and that is our philosophy here and that’s what we preach and harp,” Casto said. “Our kids work hard and I don’t know if we are better than everybody else, but I know our kids work hard.”
The Gladiators have a much-needed bye week coming up after a three-game road stretch against Lord Botetourt, Stuarts Draft and Tazewell. The five-game road swing continues when they return on Oct. 8 at Buffalo Gap before finally finishing it Oct. 15 at Wilson Memorial. After that Riverheads is home for the final three regular-season games and then likely most of the playoffs.
RIVERHEADS 56, TAZEWELL 19
RIVERHEAD 14 28 7 7 — 56
TAZEWELL0 0 7 12 — 19
First Quarter
RIV – Cook-Cash 3 run (Robson kick)
RIV – Dunlap 1 run (Robson kick)
Second Quarter
RIV – Miller 9 run (Robson kick)
RIV – Cook-Cash 52 run (Robson kick)
RIV – Cook-Cash 87 run (Robson kick)
RIV – Cook-Cash 1 run (Robson kick)
Third Quarter
RIV – Farris 65 interception return (Robson kick)
TAZE – Jacob Mullins 65 fumble return (Jared Mullins kick)
Fourth Quarter
TAZE – Jared Mullins 30 pass from Creasy (kick blocked)
RIV – Archie 53 run (Robson kick)
TAZE – Harris 3 pass from Creasy (run failed)