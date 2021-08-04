Longtime Riverheads coach Chad Coffey steps down to pursue job outside of education

“I have struggled emotionally the last couple days. Chad is practically my brother,” Woods said. “It is going to be hard to fill his shoes around here. It is hard not to be a Chad Coffey guy. He lives by standards, rules and consequences, which we should all aspire to get back into today’s lives.”

Woods said Coffey did a tremendous amount of work behind the scenes.

“We both did a lot for the little league program here, but Chad was the driving force. He was always there to help the kids. I have plenty of catching up to do.”

Woods added he, Coffey and former Fort Defiance girls head coach Patrick Hartley, who also resigned last spring, had formed a tight brotherhood, and now two of them have left the coaching ranks.

“I am going to miss both of them dearly,” he said. “It is going to be a difficult year. Chad’s family has been my family forever.”

Wilson Memorial boys head coach Jeremy Hartman had many battles with his peer, dating back to their days coaching girls.

“I have known Chad since we were both coaching girls basketball, him at Gap and me at (Robert E.) Lee,” Hartman said. “I always enjoyed competing against his teams. You knew they were well-coached and would play hard all the time.