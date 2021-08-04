Longtime Riverheads coach Chad Coffey steps down to pursue job outside of education

GREENVILLE — The 2021-22 school year hasn’t even started yet, and the head-coaching carousel is still spinning.
Riverheads became the latest area high school in just over a month searching for a new boys basketball head coach after Chad Coffey announced his resignation Monday.
Waynesboro also has a vacancy after Sidney “Popsicle” Diggs resigned in late June because of health reasons.
Coffey, the longest-tenured boys basketball head coach among the seven local high schools with nine years at Riverheads, is leaving the coaching and education professions to become the executive director of the Rockbridge Area Recreational Organization (RARO). Coffey replaces Rocky Trudgeon at RARO, who had retired last summer. Darrell Plogger, the former boys basketball head coach at Rockbridge County, had been serving in the position on an interim basis.
Coffey is a native of Buena Vista and attended Parry McCluer High School where he played football, basketball and baseball. He learned his basketball chops playing under the legendary Nelson Fox.
“I grew up in and around this program, and now I have the opportunity to move into an administrative level, which is a step up in my career,” Coffey said. “This move affords me the opportunity to give back and provide the communities I was raised in. I would not have had the career that I have enjoyed without the youth sports I played in the Buena Vista and Lexington areas.”
Coffey stressed he was perfectly happy at Riverheads, but he couldn’t pass on this career opportunity.
“I was intrigued by the job,” he said. “This was probably the only job that would have caused me to look outside of education. I still will continue to make an impact on youth sports, maybe even more than as a teacher.
“Opportunity knocked at my door. I wasn’t knocking on it. You can either answer or ignore it. I’m glad I answered it,” Coffey said.
Coffey burst upon the head-coaching scene at Buffalo Gap where he won back-to-back Group A, Division 1 girls basketball state championships in 2008 and 2009 in his first two years at the helm. He also served as the Bison’s head coach in baseball from 2001-09 even though he was still in college the first couple years.
Coffey played college football at Bridgewater College and was a junior punter on the 2001 team that played in the Division III national championship at Salem Stadium where the Eagles suffered a heart-breaking 30-27 loss to Mount Union in the Stagg Bowl.
Riverheads girls basketball head coach Preston Woods, who just finished his second season coaching the Gladiators, admitted he was floored when Coffey called him with the news.
“I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it,” Woods said. “I have known Chad since I was an eighth-grader at Buffalo Gap and he was coaching baseball and helping with basketball, while still attending Bridgewater. He was one of the main reasons I applied for the girls job at Riverheads.
“I have struggled emotionally the last couple days. Chad is practically my brother,” Woods said. “It is going to be hard to fill his shoes around here. It is hard not to be a Chad Coffey guy. He lives by standards, rules and consequences, which we should all aspire to get back into today’s lives.”
Woods said Coffey did a tremendous amount of work behind the scenes.
“We both did a lot for the little league program here, but Chad was the driving force. He was always there to help the kids. I have plenty of catching up to do.”
Woods added he, Coffey and former Fort Defiance girls head coach Patrick Hartley, who also resigned last spring, had formed a tight brotherhood, and now two of them have left the coaching ranks.
“I am going to miss both of them dearly,” he said. “It is going to be a difficult year. Chad’s family has been my family forever.”
Wilson Memorial boys head coach Jeremy Hartman had many battles with his peer, dating back to their days coaching girls.
“I have known Chad since we were both coaching girls basketball, him at Gap and me at (Robert E.) Lee,” Hartman said. “I always enjoyed competing against his teams. You knew they were well-coached and would play hard all the time.
“Chad is one of the good ones. He would do whatever he could to help you out and it’s sad to see him leave the profession,” the Wilson coach said. “However, I have no doubt he will be successful in whatever his next steps are. I’ll miss catching up with him before games and laughing and joking around on the sideline, but what I think I’ll miss most of all is just the intensity and focus he brought to the game. He will be solely missed as a teacher, coach and colleague.”
Coffey said he is leaving coaching and teaching with no regrets.
“We had some historic things happen at Buffalo Gap and Riverheads,” he said. “I hope I left things better at both schools. I always wanted to make a positive impact.
“I have so many memories as a coach whether they are highs or lows,” Coffey said. “I wouldn’t trade away a single one. Sports have always been part of my life, and I can never see myself without involvement in sports. This new chapter is just another avenue to help kids just like I was helped when I was a youngster.”