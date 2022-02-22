Cold-shooting dooms Wilson Memorial girls basketball team in regional exit

LYNCHBURG — Wilson Memorial’s girls basketball season came to an end Tuesday night after the seventh-seeded Green Hornets suffered a 52-33 loss to second-seeded Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C tournament quarterfinals.

The Hornets had their fair share of shooting woes, hitting just 11 of 45 attempts for an icy 24 percent.

“We have a tough shooting night,” Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan said. “But I’m proud of how hard the girls fought.”

Wilson dug itself an early hole, falling behind 17-6 after the first quarter. The Hornets never could recover as they trailed 25-11 at the break.

Brooke Cason was the lone Hornet in double figures with 13 points. Laci Norman had seven, while CC Robinson added six. Robinson had a stellar night on the boards with 16 rebounds, while Reagan Frazier ripped down eight.

Wilson finished the season with a 14-9 record.

“It’s been a good season,” Bryan said. “Can’t be upset with a record of 14-9.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.