Colton Kwiecinski gives up three hits to lead Riverheads baseball team past Staunton

Riverheads took advantage of three Storm errors and used its small-ball game in the second to score three more runs.

Kwiecinski led off the second and was safe on an infield error before moving to second on Brandon Fortune's sacrifice bunt. Kwiecinski took third on a wild pitch and scored on Miller's grounder to short with Miller safe at first when the throw from the shortstop was wide of the bag. Landon Lightner followed with a single, putting runners at first and second. Staunton pitcher Job Harrell then picked Miller off second, but the Storm failed to execute the rundown and Miller scored when a throw to third sailed out of play. Lightner moved up to third on the overthrow and scored on Farris' safety squeeze bunt that put the Glaidiators out front 5-0.

"The guys did a good job executing in the second inning," said Painter. "We a couple of bunts down and moved runners up. We wanted to put some pressure on the defense. I thought that was a big inning as it allowed us to open up the lead a little bit."

Riverheads added three more runs in the third as Trenton Thompson, Fortune and Lightner drove in runs.