Colton Kwiecinski gives up three hits to lead Riverheads baseball team past Staunton

GREENVILLE — Riverheads junior Colton Kwiecinski pitched a complete game, three-hit shutout Thursday afternoon and his teammates gave him plenty of offensive support in a 16-0 Shenandoah District win over the Staunton Storm.
Kwiecinski faced the minimum number of hitters through the first four innings. He struck out six and did not walk a batter in the five-inning contest.
"Colton his come a long way," said Riverheads head coach Rodney Painter. "He's getting more comfortable on the mound. He keeps getting better and better."
Staunton's Haiden Engleman led off the game with a single. With one out, Jerrod Meadows hit a grounder up the middle that was fielded by Riverheads shortstop Aidan Miller. Miller stepped on second and then threw to first to complete the inning-ending double play.
Riverheads jumped out to a quick lead with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Miller led off and reached on an infield error. With one out, Miller stole second and advanced to third on Ryan Farris' infield single.Matthew Charles then singled up the middle, scoring Miller for a 1-0 Riverheads lead. With two outs, Bennett Dunlap singled to center, scoring Farris to make it 2-0.
Mason Luck led off the Staunton half of the second with a single but was erased on a 5-4-3 double play as the Riverheads defense continued to make the big play.
Riverheads took advantage of three Storm errors and used its small-ball game in the second to score three more runs.
Kwiecinski led off the second and was safe on an infield error before moving to second on Brandon Fortune's sacrifice bunt. Kwiecinski took third on a wild pitch and scored on Miller's grounder to short with Miller safe at first when the throw from the shortstop was wide of the bag. Landon Lightner followed with a single, putting runners at first and second. Staunton pitcher Job Harrell then picked Miller off second, but the Storm failed to execute the rundown and Miller scored when a throw to third sailed out of play. Lightner moved up to third on the overthrow and scored on Farris' safety squeeze bunt that put the Glaidiators out front 5-0.
"The guys did a good job executing in the second inning," said Painter. "We a couple of bunts down and moved runners up. We wanted to put some pressure on the defense. I thought that was a big inning as it allowed us to open up the lead a little bit."
Riverheads added three more runs in the third as Trenton Thompson, Fortune and Lightner drove in runs.
The Gladiators blew the game open with an eight-run fourth inning. Logan Branch drove in two runs with a single and Hunter Lee chased home two more with a double to left. Thompson, Kwiecinski and Charles also delivered run-scoring singles during the fourth-inning uprising.
Ten different players contributed to Riverheads' 18 hit attack. Dunlap and Thompson each had three hits while Farris, Charles, Lee and Kwiecinski each added two base hits.
"Our guys went up there and we put the ball in play," said Painter. "Today was one of those days where we found some holes and put some hits together."
Riverheads, now 2-0, is back in action Tuesday at Fort Defiance. Staunton, now 0-4, also plays Tuesday when it hosts Stuarts Draft.
RIVERHEADS 16, STAUNTON 0
STAUNTON 000 00 — 0 3 6
RIVERHEADS 233 8x — 16 18 0
Harrell, Tovar (4) and Moore; Kwiecinski and Farris.
WP - Kwiecinski. LP - Harrell.