Area basketball players learned some life lessons from a Shenandoah Valley legend and former NBA player on Saturday.

Cory Alexander hosted a basketball clinic over the weekend at Waynesboro High School for local athletes who wanted to hone their skills on the hardwood. The attendees had a chance to learn from a former Waynesboro High player who played four years at the University of Virginia, averaging over 15 points per game, before being drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs.

While Alexander showcased the fundamentals of the sport, he stressed the ways the game applies off the court as well through the development of skills like a high work ethic, teamwork, and perseverance.

“Basketball is only going to take most people so far,” Alexander said. “If you’re fortunate enough to be able to play in college, that’s great. If you’re even more fortunate to be able to play in the NBA or professionally, that’s even greater. But we’re going to be on this earth much longer than we’re going to be basketball players. My mission is to teach them a little more about life.”

Alexander, who now works for ESPN as a commentator for college basketball and the NBA, brought along other familiar Waynesboro basketball faces: Michael Brooks and Steve Walker. Brooks now works for CNN, while Walker works for the Navy. Alexander said it’s essential for players today to see others who have carved a successful path outside of basketball.

“If I don’t bring back some other people who have walked these same hallways of this school, played on the same court they’re playing on, and built a successful life outside of basketball and used basketball as a tool, then I’m doing them a disservice,” Alexander said. “Expecting every one of these people who come into this gym to be NBA players, that’s not realistic. But to expect them to learn how to be good teammates, good employees, and good leaders is more important. Those are the skills you’re going to use the rest of your life.”

Alexander pointed to many different people at Waynesboro who poured into his life as a reason for his success.

“We all know it takes a village, but these are people who went out of their way to try to develop a community,” Alexander said. “That’s the reason why me, Mike, and Steve are here is because somebody did it for us.”

Waynesboro head coach John Spears praised Alexander for his willingness to give back to the community. Spears also expressed gratitude for an outside source affirming the lessons Spears teaches as he attempts to breathe life back into the Little Giants basketball program.

“Today was so great because he harped on so many things that I’ve been harping on for the past year,” Spears said. “As I try to tell people, we’re just trying to change the culture. Things are getting better. Open gyms started a couple weeks ago, and it’s been so delightful with the kids we have. They’re working.”