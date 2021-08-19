 Skip to main content
COVID-19 puts Staunton’s football season on pause
STAUNTON — The dominoes are starting to fall for area high school football teams in trying to get the 2021 season started on time.

Staunton became the latest COVID-19 casualty when the school announced Thursday it would be shutting down after players tested positive.

The Storm joins Stuarts Draft on the sideline in the virus protocols. The Cougars hope to return to the practice field Monday, but their scheduled season-opener on Aug. 27 at home against William Monroe has been pushed to Aug. 28 for a 3 p.m. kickoff.

The Storm’s schedule is taking a bigger hit. Their benefit game scheduled for Friday at Western Albemarle has been canceled and their home opener to begin the regular season Aug. 27 against Wilson Memorial has been postponed. No makeup date was announced, but both schools do have their bye weeks on Nov. 5, which is the final week of the regular season.

