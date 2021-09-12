COVID outbreak shuts down Waynesboro volleyball team for two weeks

State officials have shut down Waynesboro’s volleyball program for an additional two weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Nine players on the Little Giants varsity and jayvee teams have tested positive for COVID-19, said Dr. Ryan Barber, executive director of student services for Waynesboro Public Schools. Four players are on the varsity team and five are on the jayvee squad.

“Both of those situations would be considered outbreaks that are connected to that one particular team,” Barber said.

On Tuesday the Virginia Department of Health informed school officials that both the varsity and junior varsity teams were required to suspend team activity for two weeks.

The team already had been shutdown for two weeks and was ready to resume play Tuesday at Fluvanna County when the VDH order came down during the afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Giants have only been able to play one match, which was the season-opener at home Aug. 23 against Harrisonburg. The Blue Streaks swept that match. Since then the team has had virtually no practice opportunities.