Cox: Riverheads' storied football program goes back decades

For more than two decades, Riverheads’ football fans have been living a dream.
Since 2000, Riverheads has won eight state championships and this year’s team just won the program’s fifth straight title, the only school in VHSL history to win five in a row.
When Robert Casto took over the football program in 1996 it took some time to build a winner. In fact, Casto lost his first 13 games as Riverheads’ head coach. His team went 0-10 in 1996 and then lost the first three games in 1997 before finishing 3-7.
As a comparison, since the start of the 2010 season, Riverheads has lost 12 total games. Shows just how far the program has come and how dominant it has been.
Riverheads made its first playoff appearance in more than a decade when the 1998 team finished 8-3, losing in the first round of the playoffs to Strasburg, 15-7. The next year the Gladiators ran through the regular season undefeated, but once again lost in the first round of the playoffs to Strasburg, 42-35, to finish the year 10-1.
In 2000, Riverheads not only won its first playoff game in program history, but the Gladiators became the first Augusta County school to win a state football title when they defeated Bath County 26-12.
The rest, as they say is history.
The numbers posted during the Casto era are staggering.
Eight state titles.
A 45-14 record in playoff games.
A 36- game (and still counting) winning streak.
An overall record of 247 wins and just 58 losses in 25 years at the controls.
Believe it or not, there was another pretty good run of football success that many of the younger Riverheads’ fans know little about.
Riverheads opened its halls in 1962 and had just two winning football seasons in its first decade.
In 1972, Riverheads’ athletics director Jim Stout brought in a young coach named Tony DeMacio to breathe life into the struggling program.
DeMacio inherited a program that had a 9-40-1 record during the five previous seasons. Much like Casto’s first couple of seasons, the turnaround was not immediate.
The Gladiators were 2-8 in DeMacio’s first year, 1972, and 4-5-1 the next season.
The Gladiators then posted winning records in eight of the next nine seasons before DeMacio stepped down following the 1982 season.
Playoffs were much different back in the day. Only one team per district would advance to postseason.
DeMacio’s 1974 team went 9-1 during the regular season and missed the playoffs. An 8-1-1 record in 1981 wasn’t good enough for postseason play.
Riverheads made back-to-back playoff appearances in 1975 and 1976.
Riverheads made its first-ever playoff appearance in 1975 after posting a 9-0-1 regular season record.
The team’s offense featured Terry Meeks at quarterback and Bernard Stewart at running back. But it was the Riverheads defense that garnered many of the headlines. The unit was dubbed “The Nightstalkers” and its members earned black helmets for that ominous look. During the regular season, the Riverheads defense allowed just 45 points.
In the playoffs, Riverheads played Chilhowie in the “Ice Bowl” at Staunton Memorial Stadium. With the wind chill at or below zero, the contest was a defensive standoff for the first half as neither team scored. Chilhowie took control in the second halt to win 25-7. Chilhowie was led by a young coach named Ron Ball, a man who would later become a fixture in Augusta County, coaching at both Stuarts Draft and Wilson.
Riverheads returned to the playoffs a year later after running through the regular season undefeated. That team was led on offense by the dynamic running back duo of Bernard “Bee” Stewart and Alvin “Choo-Choo” White—the first pair of running backs in county history to rush for more than 1,000 yards each out of the same backfield. The Gladiators also had a potent passing game with Bernard’s brother Greg at the controls and receivers like Ronnie Mason on the receiving end.
The defense continued the tradition of The Nightstalkers, allowing just 82 points during the regular season. Howard Snow, Ronnie “Mad Dog” Conley and Brian Lamond were the leading tacklers on defense. Doug Brubeck, Raymond Jarvis and Jimmy Callison manned the secondary. The defensive front featured Stanley Chittum, Rusty Riley, Brent Ashby, Harold Snow and Ricky Moomau.
In the playoffs, the Red Pride faced off with long-time nemesis Parry McCluer at Staunton Memorial Stadium. The weather was better than the previous year, but conditions were far from balmy. If memory serves me correctly, snow had to be removed from the field in the days leading up to the game. Riverheads came up just short in its quest for its first playoff win, falling to the Fighting Blues, 7-6.
During DeMacio’s 11 years at the helm, Riverheads posted a 72-31-3 overall record. It’s safe to say that if the current playoff system would have been in place, Riverheads would have been a playoff team eight times during Coach DeMacio’s run.
From DeMacio’s departure following the 1982 season until Casto’s hiring in 1996, four coaches led the Riverheads football program. The Gladiators made two playoff appearances during that time, both during the six-year tenure of the late Mack Swift, an assistant on DeMacio’s staff. The late Ron Wilkerson, another DeMacio assistant, kept Riverheads competitive during his four-year run before turning the program over to Casto.
While living in the present and following the success of the current Riverheads dynasty is certainly a lot of fun, reliving the past brings back a lot of good memories.
The guys on those first playoffs teams were the guys I went to school with. I was there for the Ice Bowl and yes, It was that cold. I was in the stands cheering for my classmates and friends to the bitter cold end.
When Chilhowie went up 25-0, I remember my Dad saying, “OK it’s cold. Time to go.”
I told him I wanted to stay until the end so he went to the car and I stayed in the stands. I got to see Riverheads block a punt in the final minute. Brian Fitzgerald picked up the loose ball and ran it in for a touchdown to put Riverheads on the scoreboard.
A simple chant started by the team in the mid-70s can still be heard more than 40 years later.
At the end of Riverheads games you will still hear the following: “You guys got Pride? Yeah, Red Pride. P-R-I-D-E Pride. Yeah!”
That link from the Golden Era of Riverheads’ football in the 70s lives on with today’s dynasty.
Steve Cox writes for The News Virginian.