Cox: Riverheads' storied football program goes back decades

For more than two decades, Riverheads’ football fans have been living a dream.

Since 2000, Riverheads has won eight state championships and this year’s team just won the program’s fifth straight title, the only school in VHSL history to win five in a row.

When Robert Casto took over the football program in 1996 it took some time to build a winner. In fact, Casto lost his first 13 games as Riverheads’ head coach. His team went 0-10 in 1996 and then lost the first three games in 1997 before finishing 3-7.

As a comparison, since the start of the 2010 season, Riverheads has lost 12 total games. Shows just how far the program has come and how dominant it has been.

Riverheads made its first playoff appearance in more than a decade when the 1998 team finished 8-3, losing in the first round of the playoffs to Strasburg, 15-7. The next year the Gladiators ran through the regular season undefeated, but once again lost in the first round of the playoffs to Strasburg, 42-35, to finish the year 10-1.

In 2000, Riverheads not only won its first playoff game in program history, but the Gladiators became the first Augusta County school to win a state football title when they defeated Bath County 26-12.

The rest, as they say is history.