Déjà vu? Riverheads football team to face Galax in state championship for second time this year

“I thought our offense played really well against Essex,” said Casto. “Bennett (Dunlap) threw the ball well and our backs ran well. Cole (Burton) had a big game, but Cayden (Cook-Cash) and Luke (Bryant) also ran hard. I thought the line played pretty well. I thought we were a lot more effective on offense against Essex than we were the week before.

“Our defense played well,” Casto continued. “When you see the athletes that Essex puts on the field, I thought our defense did a good job.”

In the other state semifinal game, Galax used a strong defensive effort to hand Holston its first loss of the season, 51-21. The Galax defense scored on a safety and a pick six and also set up two scoring drives for their offense that totaled 7 yards.

The two teams have one common opponent this season. Riverheads blanked Parry McCluer 49-0 early in the season while Galax shut out the Fighting Blues 14-0 for the regional title a couple of weeks ago. “The Galax defense pretty much dominated Parry McCluer,” said Casto. The Blues finished with just three first downs and 82 yards total offense.

If Galax is going to deny Riverheads its sixth straight state title, Allen knows his team will need to play well in all phases of the game.