Déjà vu? Riverheads football team to face Galax in state championship for second time this year

GREENVILLE — For the second time this calendar year, Riverheads and Galax will meet with the Class 1 football state championship on the line.
On May 1, Riverheads hosted Galax in the title game and the Gladiators rolled to a 65-29 victory over the Maroon Tide. That victory gave Riverheads a state-record five consecutive state titles in a row.
Saturday’s matchup in Salem will mark the fifth time in the past seven season that the two teams have played in the playoffs and the fourth time they have met in the championship game.
Galax edged Riverheads in their first meeting, 7-6, to win the 2015 state title. A year later, the Tide hosted the Gladiators in a semifinal clash with Riverheads taking a convincing 63-21 victory. Riverheads won the 2019 state title, defeating Galax in a close matchup, 31-24, in Salem.
Galax will have a lot of the same players on the field Saturday who lost to the Gladiators earlier this year.
“They’re a really good football team. They’ve got good players,” said Riverheads head coach Robert Casto. “They return most of the same guys on defense and they haven’t given up a lot of points. Their offense has some guys who can make plays. They have a lot of big-play potential. Their quarterback (Ian Ashworth) is a different type player than the quarterback we played in May. This kid is more of a runner, but he’s a capable passer. He’s hard to keep in the pocket. He’s really elusive.”
The defense has been a strong point for the Maroon Tide.
“We thought coming into the season our front seven would be one of our strengths,” said Galax head coach Shane Allen. “We have six of those seven guys returning up front from the team that played Riverheads in the spring. The back end of the defense has matured and now we have a unit that is playing good football.”
That Maroon Tide defense will have its hands full with a Riverheads offense that averages 49 points per game. The Gladiators have scored 50 or more points in seven of their 12 contests.
Allen believes there is a misconception around the state when people talk about Riverheads football.
“People think Riverheads is this big, physical team that just grinds you down,” said Allen. “Don’t get me wrong, they will do that. But they have skill players who could play for anyone. They’re big, fast and they’re athletic. I put on the tape and watch them against Essex and I see the kids from Riverheads running step-for-step with the athletes Essex had on the field. Riverheads is a very athletic team.”
The biggest conundrum for defensive coaches is how to slow down the Riverheads offense.
“I made a mistake this past spring in deciding we were going to focus on shutting down (Zac) Smiley because he killed us in the 2019 game,” Allen said. “I made the decision that we were going to make that freshman (Cayden Cook-Cash) beat us and guess what, he did.
“You watch them, and their fullback (Cole Burton) is really good. They have 33 (Cook-Cash) and then 43 (Luke Bryant) looks and runs a lot like 33. Then they mix in Number 4 (Aidan Miller) and he’s got a lot of speed. All four of those guys can take it to the house.”
Riverheads quarterback Bennett Dunlap gives the Galax coaches another problem to worry about.
“You know Coach Casto is probably not going to throw it a lot, but you don’t know when he’s going to throw it. They always seem to pick the right time to throw the football,” said Allen. “The quarterback can run it and throw it. You start inching up to try and slow down that running game, then they have a big fast receiver (Landon Lightner) who is a real matchup problem for most teams.”
Allen is also impressed with a Riverheads defense that doesn’t seem to get as much attention.
“All you hear about is that Riverheads offense, but heck, their defense is just as good,” added Allen. “They have two defensive ends that set the edges. The tackles aren’t big, but they’re really quick. The linebackers and defensive backs are physical and athletic.”
The Gladiators are coming off a convincing 56-12 semifinal victory over Essex and have won their two playoff games by a combined score of 93-12.
“I thought our offense played really well against Essex,” said Casto. “Bennett (Dunlap) threw the ball well and our backs ran well. Cole (Burton) had a big game, but Cayden (Cook-Cash) and Luke (Bryant) also ran hard. I thought the line played pretty well. I thought we were a lot more effective on offense against Essex than we were the week before.
“Our defense played well,” Casto continued. “When you see the athletes that Essex puts on the field, I thought our defense did a good job.”
In the other state semifinal game, Galax used a strong defensive effort to hand Holston its first loss of the season, 51-21. The Galax defense scored on a safety and a pick six and also set up two scoring drives for their offense that totaled 7 yards.
The two teams have one common opponent this season. Riverheads blanked Parry McCluer 49-0 early in the season while Galax shut out the Fighting Blues 14-0 for the regional title a couple of weeks ago. “The Galax defense pretty much dominated Parry McCluer,” said Casto. The Blues finished with just three first downs and 82 yards total offense.
If Galax is going to deny Riverheads its sixth straight state title, Allen knows his team will need to play well in all phases of the game.
“Coach Casto does a tremendous job and he’s seen it all,” Allen said. “One of the keys for us is to avoid allowing the big plays. You go back to the spring and we score and have a chance to tie things at 10-10 and we miss the extra point. Then we kick it off and we give up a kickoff return for a touchdown. Those two mistakes in the kicking game really seemed to turn things around in that game.
“I think you have to make Riverheads drive it the length of the field. It seems like when they hit you with a big play, things just tend to snowball. Riverheads doesn’t make many mistakes, but if you can make them drive it, maybe you get a turnover or penalty to slow them down. When we have the ball, we have to avoid the mistakes and when we have the chance, we have to put points on the board. If you’re going to beat Riverheads, you have to be sound in all phases of the game for four quarters.”
A win Saturday would not only give Riverheads its sixth consecutive championship (adding to its state record of five in a row), it would run the team’s winning streak to 50 consecutive games which would give the Gladiators the longest active winning streak in the country.
“To be honest, I don’t think our kids pay a lot of attention to all that stuff,” said Casto. “I think our guys do a good job of just showing up and playing football. We always try to focus on our next opponent and we try to get better each week. This is seven straight years we have maxed out our practices. Saturday is another game and it’s the last game this year. And, it just so happens to be for all the marbles.”