Da’shea Smith helps lead Stuarts Draft football team past Greenbrier

Stuarts Draft sophomore running back Da’shea Smith scored on a 36-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and then added a 6-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter, as Stuarts Draft defeated Greenbrier (WV) East 14-3 on Friday night.
Stuarts Draft’s defense, tough all season, held Greenbrier to three points in the contest.
Neither team scored after halftime in the nondistrict competition.
STUARTS DRAFT 14, GREENBRIER 3
STUARTS DRAFT 6 8 0 0 — 14
GREENBRIER 0 3 0 0 — 3
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
