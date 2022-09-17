 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL | STUARTS DRAFT

Da’shea Smith helps lead Stuarts Draft football team past Greenbrier

  Updated
  • 0

Stuarts Draft sophomore running back Da’shea Smith scored on a 36-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and then added a 6-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter, as Stuarts Draft defeated Greenbrier (WV) East 14-3 on Friday night.

Stuarts Draft’s defense, tough all season, held Greenbrier to three points in the contest.

Neither team scored after halftime in the nondistrict competition.

STUARTS DRAFT 14, GREENBRIER 3

STUARTS DRAFT 6 8 0 0 — 14

GREENBRIER 0 3 0 0 — 3

