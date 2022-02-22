Despite leading in the first half, season ends for Wilson Memorial boys basketball team with home loss to Fluvanna County

FISHERSVILLE — Poof! Just like that Wilson Memorial’s boys basketball season is over.

The second-seeded Green Hornets, despite a double-digit lead for most of the first half, couldn’t handle cat-quick Fluvanna County down the stretch as the seventh-seeded Flying Flucos rallied for a 71-65 victory Tuesday night in the Region 3C tournament quarterfinals.

Fluvanna County’s high-octane guards sliced-and-diced or hit timely 3-pointers to propel the Flucos into Thursday’s semifinals where a Class 3 state bid is on the line at third-seeded Liberty Christian Academy, which ousted sixth-seeded Broadway 62-50 in its quarterfinal matchup. LCA eliminated the Flucos in last year’s regional semifinals.

The Hornets were determined to not let Fluco senior guard Kobe Edmonds beat them. He didn’t. Instead junior guard Bobby Gardner torched Wilson for 32 points, including six in a pivotal 10-2 surge in the fourth quarter that wiped out a one-point deficit and gave the Flucos their biggest lead of the game, 65-58, with 1:22 remaining.

“We have three really good guards that won a lot of games for us this year,” Fluvanna County head coach Heath Bralley said. “You might take one away, but it’s awfully hard to stop all three.”

Wilson (16-6) broke away from a 6-all deadlock in the first quarter with a 15-2 run that Finn Irving started with a three-point play and Ethan Briseno finished after a steal and layup for a 21-8 lead with 34 seconds left.

Gardner’s 3-pointer at quarter’s end enabled the Flucos to get within single-digits at 23-14.

After the Flucos whittled the deficit to 25-21 following Blaise Silverman’s triple, Wilson regained a double-figure margin, 34-24, with a 9-2 spurt capped by Irving’s bomb at the 3:22 mark.

But then the wheels started wobbling on the Hornets. Fluvanna County (16-7) finished the half on a 12-0 blitz, which Gardner and Lance Bruce finished off with 3s, for its first lead of the game, 36-34, at the break.

Wilson’s struggles coincided with starting point guard Josh Johnson leaving the game with an undisclosed injury midway of the second period. He did not return.

“We can really snowball it when everything is going good,” Bralley said. “But when it’s not, you saw the opposite snowball in the first part of the game.”

The Flucos increased their lead to 43-38 early in the third quarter before Wilson responded with a 7-0 spurt to retake a 45-43 lead with 2:49 left. Irving started the run with a pair of free throws and finished with his second three-point play of the night.

Gardner’s fourth bomb ignited a personal five-point binge, giving the lead back to the Flucos, 48-45, with 2:06 on the clock.

But back stormed the Hornets as Briseno’s three-point play and Irving’s two free throws gave the home team a 50-48 margin entering the final eight minutes.

Fluvanna County kicked off the fourth quarter with seven unanswered points before the Hornets scored the next six to lead 56-55 at the 4:46 mark. That turned out to be Wilson’s final lead.

Gardner scored consecutive baskets that fueled the Flucos’ game-breaking 10-2 spurt. He later added a bucket off a steal, while Silverman tossed in two scores, one following an offensive rebound.

Wilson made one last charge when Briseno drove the lane, and after the Flucos throw the inbounds pass away, Taylor Armstrong buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 65-63 deficit with 1:07 on the clock.

After a Wilson timeout, Edmonds beat the press for a layup. Irving’s second-chance basket pulled the Hornets back to within two, but Edmonds and Gardner calmly converted one-and-ones in the final 18.8 seconds to seal the outcome.

“We seem to like playing exciting games,” said Bralley, who went 4-0 against Shenandoah District teams this season. “We have really good team chemistry as the guys love playing for each us.”

With a small team that has all starters under six feet, Bralley was concerned about Wilson’s bigs.

“They weren’t as big as Western Albemarle, but their big guys can stretch the floor with their shooting abilities, which opens up the floor for their guards,” he said. “They are really difficult to defend, especially with Irving popping out for all those 3s.”

Irving finished with 29 points, including a trio from downtown. Briseno totaled 13 and Armstrong 12.

Besides Gardner’s outburst, the Flucos had three other players in double figures. Edmonds and Bruce each tallied 11, while Silverman added 10.

FLUVANNA COUNTY 71, WILSON MEMORIAL 65

FLUVANNA COUNTY 14 22 12 23 — 71

WILSON MEMORIAL 23 11 16 15 — 65

FLUVANNA COUNTY (71) — Gardner 11 4-4 32, Edmonds 4 2-2 11, Silverman 4 0-1 10, Smith 2 0-0 5, Cannady 1 0-0 2, Bruce 4 1-3 11, Coleman, Barksdale-White, Brown, TOTALS 26 7-10 71.

WILSON (65) — Johnson 1 2-2 4, Armstrong 5 0-1 12, E.Irving 1 0-0 2, Briseno 4 5-5 13, F.Irving 8 11-12 29, Schatz 2 0-0 5, Vess, Lavender, Podgorski, Mundie, Wright, TOTALS 17 18-20 65.