Despite VHSL's approval of 2020-21 schedule, schools face big hurdles to resume play

The 2020-21 high school athletic schedule plan is finally in place, and now the attention can turn to hopefully games getting played.

The Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee unanimously gave its final approval Thursday to the Championship +1 calendar that it announced in August.

Winter sports kick off the condensed 2020-21 season. Basketball begins its 14-game schedule on Dec. 21. Football starts the fall season on Feb. 22 with a six-game slate and volleyball has 14 matches, while the spring events begin April 26 as baseball and softball are each allowed 12 games, while soccer and tennis have 10 apiece.

All sports will have a postseason and eventual state champion, while non-playoff teams get the Plus-1 game against an opponent from either their region or local area.

“We now have the direction, and we are headed that way,” Stuarts Draft athletic director Steve Hartley said. “If everyone does their part in keeping this thing [COVID-19] under control as best we can, then let’s get the kids playing. I know they are all ready to play. We are getting closer.”

While Hartley is eager for the games to begin, he isn’t sold on the Plus-1 concept for non-qualifiers.