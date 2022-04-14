Early lead lifts Wilson Memorial baseball team to 5-2 win over Waynesboro

Wilson Memorial took a 3-0 lead after the first two innings Thursday night and that proved to be enough as the Hornets defeated Waynesboro 5-2 in Shenandoah District baseball action.

"We knew this would be a tough game. Waynesboro has really good pitching," Wilson head coach Rodney Cullen said. "We were able to score early and take the lead and Finn (Irving) did the job on the mound for us."

Wilson took a 1-0 lead with an unearned run in the top of the first inning and Hornets' starting pitcher Finn Irving worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the first to preserve the 1-0 lead.

With one out in the bottom of the first, Waynesboro's Jackson Sherman and Sam Balsamo produced back-to-back singles. With two outs, Taylin Henderson was hit by a pitched to load the sacks. Irving then retired Alex Aleshire on a ground ball to short to end the Little Giants' threat.

The Hornets loaded the bases in the top of the second inning on a single by Kyle Wingfield, a walk to Jaden Rose and a single by Blake Rodgers. With two outs, leadoff batter Mason McDowell drove in two runs with a single to left, giving the visitors a 3-0 lead.

The Hornets added another run in the top of the fifth, making the score 4-0. With one out, Irving walked and Jacob Leavell followed with a base hit. Wingfield walked to load the bases and then Nathaniel Connell, who was a courtesy runner for Irving, scored on a wild pitch.

Irving took a two-hit shutout to the bottom of the fifth inning, but then the bottom of the Little Giants batting order sparked a rally. C.J. Carson led off with a single and stole second. Jackson Wilfong followed with a run-scoring single to put Waynesboro on the scoreboard. With the bases full, Balsamo plated a run with a sacrifice fly to trim the Wilson lead to 4-2

Wilson added an insurance run in the seventh. The Hornets loaded the bases with no outs and a sac fly by Rose increased the Hornets' lead to 5-2.

"Finn has pitched well all year and he pitched well again tonight," Cullen said. "Waynesboro hit him a little there in the fifth inning with the bottom of the order getting a couple hits, but Finn settled down and finished with two strong innings."

Irving finished his complete game effort, allowing just one earned run on six hits. He struck out seven and hit one batter.

Wilson's offense missed several chances to put the game away, stranding 10 runners on the bases.

"I think we had the bases loaded three different innings," Cullen said. "We need to do a better job of putting the ball in play with runners in scoring position. We had too many strikeouts tonight in those situations."

With the loss, the Little Giants dropped to 2-6 overall and 0-2 in the Shenandoah District. Waynesboro returns to action Tuesday when the team travels to Staunton for a district contest.

Wilson improved to 6-3 overall and 3-0 in the district. The Hornets are back in action Thursday with a tough non-conference game at undefeated Spotswood, the leader in the Valley District.

WILSON MEMORIAL 5, WAYNESBORO 2

WILSON MEMORIAL 120 010 1 — 5 6 2

WAYNESBORO 000 020 0 — 2 6 2

Irving and Leavell; Sherman, Barker (5) and Aleshire.

WP - Irving. LP - Sherman. HR - none.