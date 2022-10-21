Early pick six propels Stuarts Draft football team past Wilson Memorial

STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft scored the final 14 points of the game Friday night to pull away for a 37-20 Shenandoah District victory over Wilson Memorial.

"That was a good high school football game between two pretty good teams," said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. "We were able to make some big plays on both sides of the football. Wilson has a good offense and a team with a good offense is going to score some points. I'm proud of the way our guys played."

The Cougars' defense put the first points on the scoreboard with a pick six in the first quarter. Draft's Isaac Wood stepped in front of an Aiden Podgorski pass at the Wilson 35-yard line and raced down the right sideline for the touchdown. Ethan Cyr added the PAT for a 7-0 Draft lead with 3:30 left in the first quarter.

Wilson's defense responded late in the quarter when Nathan Goff pounced on a Draft fumble, giving Wilson the ball at the Cougars' 23 yard line. Running back Ryan Mundie put the ball in the end zone with a 3-yard run, but the PAT was missed, leaving Draft with a 7-6 lead.

Draft responded on the next series with a solid drive into the red zone. Wilson's defense stiffened and forced the Cougars to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Cyr and a 10-6 lead.

After Draft's defense forced a punt, the Cougars' offense hit Wilson with the big play. Draft quarterback Landon Graber found Wood behind the defense on a deep post pattern down the middle of the field and the duo connected for a 66-yard scoring pass and a 17-7 Stuarts Draft lead.

Wilson came right back when Podgorski connected with Parker Baucon on a 40-yard pass to the Draft 13-yard line. Wilson had a first-and-goal at the 2, but two running plays netted minus 1 yard. On third down, Podgorksi hit Isaiah Scott with a 3-yard TD pass and then the same duo connected for the two-point conversion to draw the Hornets to within three, 17-14, at the halftime break.

The Cougars took the second half kickoff and marched 69 yards to extend the lead.

Graber connected with Izaiyah Ale Bell on a 47-yard strike to the Wilson 19. Graber ripped off runs of 11 and 5 yards before scoring from 3 yards out to put the Cougars on top 23-14.

Once again, Wilson had the answer, driving 72 yards for the score. Podgorski and Brayden Tyree hooked up on a 47-yard pass play to move the ball to the Draft 20. Mundie capped the drive with an 8-yard run to trim the deficit back to three, 23-20, with 5:05 left in the third quarter.

Draft's offense was up to the challenge with a 68-yard drive to push the lead back to 10 points. After Da'shea Smith ripped off a 16-yard gain, Graber took over the workload, carrying five times for 28 yards. Troy Thompson capped the drive when he hit the hole off tackle for a 15-yard TD run to put Draft up 30-20 with six seconds left in the third quarter.

Wilson opened its next possession with a quick pass across the middle from Podgorski to CJ Robinson. The pass gained 27 yards, but Draft's Christopher Watkins pounced on a fumble at the end of the play to give Draft the ball at the Wilson 48.

The Cougars put the game away when Graber found Bell open for a 32-yard scoring pass and a 37-20 lead with just 4:41 left to play.

Graber had a huge game for the Draft with 282 yards of total offense. The Draft QB completed 6-of-7 passes for 166 yards and rushed for 117 yards on 17 carries.

"Graber is our most dynamic offensive player," Floyd said. "We need to get him going both passing the ball and running the ball."

Podgorski had a solid night in the pocket for the Hornets, completing 13-of-24 passes for 166 yards.

STUARTS DRAFT 37, WILSON MEMORIAL 20

STUARTS DRAFT 7 10 13 7 — 37

WILSON MEMORIAL 6 8 6 0 — 20

FIRST QUARTER

SD - Wood 35 interception return (Cyr kick)

W - Mundie 3 run (kick failed)

SECOND QUARTER

SD - Cyr 30 FG

SD - Wood 66 pass from Graber (Cyr kick)

W - Scott 3 pass from Podgorski (Scott pass from Podgorski)

THIRD QUARTER

SD - Graber 3 run (kick blocked)

W - Mundie 8 run (kick blocked)

SD - Thompson 15 run (Cyr kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

SD - Bell 32 pass from Graber (Cyr kick)