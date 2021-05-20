Ellie Cook leads Fort Defiance past Stuarts Draft in girls soccer

FORT DEFIANCE — In a defensive battle between Stuarts Draft and Fort Defiance, offensive opportunities were few and far between.

Fort’s Ellie Cook made the most of those opportunities.

Cook scored a pair of second-half goals, helping to lead the Indians to a hard fought 2-1 victory over a scrappy Cougars ball club in Shenandoah District girls soccer action Thursday night.

“Both teams played with so much heart,” Fort coach Erik Walker said. “This was a phenomenal performance by both teams; one of those games where whoever was going to get the lucky bounce here or there was going to come out on top.”

After a scoreless first half, Fort scored first off of a Cook free kick. Within two minutes of Cook’s first goal, Draft had tied things up with a break-away goal by Allison Quick.

“We put Allison up top,” Stuarts Draft coach Bridget Lane said. “She’s typically a midfield player for us, but she has a great offensive mindset. She was told she was ready to go in and score a goal. I put her up there at forward, and five minutes later, she scored a goal. Once she gets that in her mind, that’s what she does. “

With the game tied 1-1, Cook then delivered the game-winner with just over seven minutes remaining.