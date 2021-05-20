Ellie Cook leads Fort Defiance past Stuarts Draft in girls soccer

FORT DEFIANCE — In a defensive battle between Stuarts Draft and Fort Defiance, offensive opportunities were few and far between.
Fort’s Ellie Cook made the most of those opportunities.
Cook scored a pair of second-half goals, helping to lead the Indians to a hard fought 2-1 victory over a scrappy Cougars ball club in Shenandoah District girls soccer action Thursday night.
“Both teams played with so much heart,” Fort coach Erik Walker said. “This was a phenomenal performance by both teams; one of those games where whoever was going to get the lucky bounce here or there was going to come out on top.”
After a scoreless first half, Fort scored first off of a Cook free kick. Within two minutes of Cook’s first goal, Draft had tied things up with a break-away goal by Allison Quick.
“We put Allison up top,” Stuarts Draft coach Bridget Lane said. “She’s typically a midfield player for us, but she has a great offensive mindset. She was told she was ready to go in and score a goal. I put her up there at forward, and five minutes later, she scored a goal. Once she gets that in her mind, that’s what she does. “
With the game tied 1-1, Cook then delivered the game-winner with just over seven minutes remaining.
“She’s a special player,” Walker said. “She has so much passion and love for the game. She’s obviously a tremendous athletic talent. She had a quite a game tonight.”
The goalkeepers for both teams played well defensively, and the back lines for both Fort and Stuarts Draft provided the keepers with tremendous support. However, in the closing minute of the match, Draft was able to put a perfectly placed corner right in front of the goal.
It looked almost certain the game was headed for overtime.
“Kaycee (Linke) has a beautiful corner,” Lane said. “We work on it all the time, because we feel like it was something we can capitalize on. I was definitely on the edge of my seat for that one.”
In the junior varsity contest, the score was also 2-1 in favor of Fort Defiance.