Ellie Cook's hat trick leads Fort Defiance girls soccer team past Staunton

STAUNTON — Sometimes it’s more heart and soul than Xs and Os.

Staunton played undefeated Fort Defiance even for a half, before Ellie Cook’s two second half goals helped lift the Indians to a 3-1 victory in Shenandoah District girls soccer action Thursday night.

“When you play a rival team like Staunton, a victory is great, especially going into a long weekend,” Fort Defiance coach Erik Walker said. “Sometimes with these rivalry games, you can throw the record books out the windows. They become heart games. They don’t become tactical games.”

Cook recorded a hat trick. She had the team’s lone goal of the first half to give the Indians a 1-0 lead with 28:52 remaining.

“She’s a special player,” Walker said. “Teams know about her. She’s a finisher and a goal-scorer.”

The resilient Staunton Storm team answered when Isabella Dimeo emerged with a clear shot on goal after Fort’s keeper had been drawn out to make a defensive stop.

“That was one of the proudest moments,” Staunton soccer coach Windsor Vaughn said. “We didn’t get down on ourselves and quit. We answered. I thought we played with a lot of heart. We played like a unit and a team.”