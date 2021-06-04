Emma Shuey's hat trick lifts Staunton to win over Stuarts Draft in girls soccer

“Coach had a talk with us about how we had to pick up our energy,” Quick said. “I took my chance. I just know to shoot low for the corners.”

With the game tied at 2-2, Shuey scored the game winner on a run out at the 14:33 mark of the second half.

It appeared that Draft may have had a chance to tie it on a potential late foul call in the closing seconds of the contest, but the referees conferred and called the game over.

“That’s a very tough way to end the game,” Draft coach Bridget Lane said. “I’ve had Maggie for the last four years on varsity. I cannot say enough good things about that young lady. She’s truly the definition of Stuarts Draft soccer. For it to end this way for her tonight was definitely emotional. It was a very emotional time for us in the circle just now.”

While Shuey took care of the scoring, Vaughn received a strong defensive effort from the whole team, anchored by senior Olivia Yurish.

“I’m so excited,” Yurish said. “I’m so pumped. We’ve been working hard for this all season long. It finally worked out. I’m so proud of our team.”

Coach Vaughn saw her team put together a complete 40-minute victory.