Emma Shuey's hat trick lifts Staunton to win over Stuarts Draft in girls soccer

STUARTS DRAFT — Staunton girls soccer coach Windsor Vaughn just wanted her girls to find a way.
Storm sophomore Emma Shuey found three ways.
A goal with her left foot.
A header.
And a goal with her right foot.
Shuey’s hat trick helped Staunton slip past Stuarts Draft 3-2 in Shenandoah District girls soccer action Thursday night.
“I’m so excited,” Shuey said. “I thought our team really worked well together and connected passes. I’ve never seen us play like that, and I knew we could.”
Shuey had the first two goals of the game, the first on a run-out and the second on a header.
Maggie Lorenz, Draft’s lone upperclassman celebrating Senior Night, helped convert a corner kick into a goal to pull Draft within one, 2-1.
“I was nervous, and it didn’t go where I wanted,” Lorenz said. “I was hoping for one of my teammates, which I don’t think it found. But I’m happy it went in. I’ll take it. I think it kind of got our heads back in the game.”
In the second half, speedy Stuarts Draft junior Allison Quick tied things up at 2-2 on a break-away goal.
“Coach had a talk with us about how we had to pick up our energy,” Quick said. “I took my chance. I just know to shoot low for the corners.”
With the game tied at 2-2, Shuey scored the game winner on a run out at the 14:33 mark of the second half.
It appeared that Draft may have had a chance to tie it on a potential late foul call in the closing seconds of the contest, but the referees conferred and called the game over.
“That’s a very tough way to end the game,” Draft coach Bridget Lane said. “I’ve had Maggie for the last four years on varsity. I cannot say enough good things about that young lady. She’s truly the definition of Stuarts Draft soccer. For it to end this way for her tonight was definitely emotional. It was a very emotional time for us in the circle just now.”
While Shuey took care of the scoring, Vaughn received a strong defensive effort from the whole team, anchored by senior Olivia Yurish.
“I’m so excited,” Yurish said. “I’m so pumped. We’ve been working hard for this all season long. It finally worked out. I’m so proud of our team.”
Coach Vaughn saw her team put together a complete 40-minute victory.
“I thought we played with heart,” Vaughn said. “In the first opening seconds, we connected eight or nine passes. That kind of set the tone for the game. It’s like, ‘OK, we’re here to play today.’ It was nice to see things come together throughout the season and to show that here tonight. I don’t think there is anything that can shake us. The more we are pushed down, the harder we fight back.”