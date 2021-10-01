Emma Witt leads Staunton volleyball team past Waynesboro

It was the second lopsided Staunton-Waynesboro rivalry game in as many weeks, albeit with a different winner.
Six days after Waynesboro and Staunton tangled on the football field — with the Little Giants scoring a huge victory — the Storm volleyball team came to Waynesboro and picked up a 25-18, 25-10, 25-14 Shenandoah District win.
“Waynesboro’s always been a huge rival for us,” said senior Emma Witt, who led Staunton with 13 kills and four aces. “Yesterday, we really worked our butts off in practice in order to win, and tonight it showed on the court.”
The first set between the two schools was competitive, with the Storm and Little Giants knotted at 18-18 late into the contest. Staunton, however, scored the final seven points of the first set and 17 of the next 20 points to start the second set.
That was the difference.
For Waynesboro coach Lori Aleshire, she’s working to get her Little Giants volleyball squad up to speed after missing a full month of the season.
“We weren’t ready to play,” Aleshire said. “It’s frustrating. Every team has played for four weeks, and we haven’t. Other teams have gone through their lulls. We’re just trying to play and they’re peaking right now.”
In the first set, Staunton was able to pull away with strong net play from Witt and fellow senior Ameiya Robinson. When the Storm took an 8-1 advantage in the second set, half of those points came on Waynesboro errors. The lean ballooned to 17-3 on a Witt jump serve, and Witt also provided a kill for the exclamation point in a 25-10 win.
The Little Giants showed some life in the third set, jumping out to a 6-3 advantage. However, the Storm responded with a monster 14-2 run to take a 17-8 advantage. Witt’s fourth ace of the match sealed the match victory.
“It was an awesome win,” said Storm assistant coach Madyson Haynes, filling in for head coach Whitney Vaughn. “Everybody was able to contribute tonight, so that was awesome to see. It was all the girls. I really had nothing to say. The girls just turned it on and went full force.”
Robinson had six kills, and freshman Sibbie Jetton had 31 assists for the Storm. Kellsye Miller added seven digs in the win. Alexandra Otto had 12 digs and three assists for the Little Giants. Kali Jones added 10 digs and three kills. Keghan Marion recorded had four assists. Amber Witry had three kills and six assists, and Mariela Ruiz had 11 digs.
In the junior varsity contest, Waynesboro won 25-22, 25-20.