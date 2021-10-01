Emma Witt leads Staunton volleyball team past Waynesboro

It was the second lopsided Staunton-Waynesboro rivalry game in as many weeks, albeit with a different winner.

Six days after Waynesboro and Staunton tangled on the football field — with the Little Giants scoring a huge victory — the Storm volleyball team came to Waynesboro and picked up a 25-18, 25-10, 25-14 Shenandoah District win.

“Waynesboro’s always been a huge rival for us,” said senior Emma Witt, who led Staunton with 13 kills and four aces. “Yesterday, we really worked our butts off in practice in order to win, and tonight it showed on the court.”

The first set between the two schools was competitive, with the Storm and Little Giants knotted at 18-18 late into the contest. Staunton, however, scored the final seven points of the first set and 17 of the next 20 points to start the second set.

That was the difference.

For Waynesboro coach Lori Aleshire, she’s working to get her Little Giants volleyball squad up to speed after missing a full month of the season.

“We weren’t ready to play,” Aleshire said. “It’s frustrating. Every team has played for four weeks, and we haven’t. Other teams have gone through their lulls. We’re just trying to play and they’re peaking right now.”