Emma Witt nets 40 points to help Staunton girls basketball team edge Wilson Memorial

FISHERSVILLE — It was Senior Night at Wilson Memorial High School's Hive on Friday night as Green Hornets' Brooke Cason, McKenna Vess and Reagan Frazier were honored before the game between Wilson and Staunton.

But it was Staunton senior Emma Witt who stole the show, dropping 40 points in a closely-contested 67-65 victory for the visitors.

Staunton (8-11, 6-4 Shenandoah District) needed all of Witt's points to escape with the victory.

"That was big for us," said Staunton head coach Eric Payne.

The game featured numerous runs by both teams.

After Staunton surged to an 18-12 first quarter lead, the Hornets rallied back in the second period.

Wilson scored the final five points of the quarter before halftime, all on foul shots to tie the game at 28-all.

The Hornets finally caught Staunton in the third quarter, taking a 37-35 lead on an assist by freshman C.C. Robinson to Cason.

Staunton proceeded to put together a 12-0 spurt to take control again behind Witt, freshman Samantha Swift and senior Kellsye Miller.

Wilson got back within four points (51-47) on a basket by Vess which beat the buzzer at the end of the third quarter.

Baskets early in the fourth gave Staunton its biggest lead (57-47) forcing a Wilson time-out with 6:08 remaining in the game.

The Hornets came roaring back out of the time-out, outscoring the visitors 14-2 to regain the lead (61-59) after Cason drained a three-pointer.

With the game hanging in the balance and tied at 65, Swift calmly dropped in a pair of free throws in the final seconds.

Wilson still had 3.7 seconds left to attempt to extend the game, but Staunton's Kourtlyn Stewart stole Wilson's inbounds pass to clinch the victory.

"That was a lot of pressure for a freshman to make those free throws," Payne said.

The Hornets put four players in double figures with Cason leading the Hornets with 18 points.

Robinson and Frazier each scored 14 and junior Laci Norman had 10. Vess rounded out the Hornets' scoring with nine points.

Miller complemented Witt's big night with 13 points for Staunton, including three baskets from behind the three-point arc.

Vess picked up four steals for the Hornets, while Cason assisted on six baskets and Frazier and Robinson each had eight rebounds.

Witt added 16 rebounds for Staunton and Swift had seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

Stewart contributed three key steals for Staunton.

Wilson (12-8, 7-4 district) completes its regular season on Tuesday, traveling to Stuarts Draft.

Staunton has home games with Waynesboro on Tuesday and Fort Defiance on Wednesday.

STAUNTON 67, WILSON MEMORIAL 65

STAUNTON 18 10 23 16 — 67

WILSON MEMORIAL 12 16 19 18 — 65

STAUNTON (67) — Miller 5 0-0 13, Henson 1 0-0 2, Stewart 2 0-0 4, Witt 17 5-6 40, Lotts 1 0-0 2, Swift 2 2-2 6. Totals 28 7-8 67.

WILSON MEMORIAL (65) — Norman 2 6-8 10, Vess 4 0-1 9, Cason 6 3-3 18, Robinson 7 0-0 14, Frazier 5 4-7 14. Totals 24 13-19 65.