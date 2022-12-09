End of an era: Riverheads to play in one last Class 1 state championship

GREENVILLE — One thing is certain Saturday when Riverheads meets George Wythe for the Class 1 football state championship. The Gladiators’ era of dominance in Class 1 will end.

Next season, Riverheads will move up to the Class 2 ranks. In their final game as a Class 1 team (at least for the next couple of years), the Gladiators will look to go out in style with their seventh consecutive state championship trophy.

Riverheads (11-1) reached the state title game with a hard-fought 21-8 victory over a talented and then undefeated Essex squad.

“That was probably our best game of the season,” said Riverheads head coach Ray Norcross. “I think the team is peaking at the right time. They’ll be ready to answer the bell Saturday.”

George Wythe enters the state title game with a 10-3 record, with all three losses coming to playoff teams. The Maroons opened the season with a 27-7 loss to a Radford team that finished 10-2 and made the Class 2 playoffs. After four straight wins, Wythe lost two consecutive games, 27-7 to Graham and 42-28 to Grundy. Graham is undefeated and will play for the Class 2 state title Saturday. The Maroons avenged the regular season setback to Grundy by defeating the Golden Wave 35-12 in this past Saturday’s semifinal.

“They’re a good football team. You can’t get to this point in the season unless you’re good,” Norcross said.

The Maroons are led on offense by talented quarterback Tandom Smith who has accounted for 22 touchdowns and nearly 1,900 yards total offense. Maroons’ head coach Brandon Harner described Smith in one word — “electric.”

“You have to keep your eye on the quarterback at all times,” Norcross said. “He can really run, but he also can throw the football.”

In addition to Smith’s running totals, running backs Ben Jollay and Laden Houston have combined for 2,000 yards on the ground.

The Maroons offense will provide a tough challenge for the Red Pride defensive unit.

“Against Essex, we knew one receiver had 59 catches, and the next guy had about 18. We knew one back would get most of the carries. We knew the quarterback wouldn’t run a lot. We knew those tendencies, and we could key on their best players.

“You can’t do that against George Wythe. These guys are diverse,” Norcross continued. “The offensive line isn’t huge, but they’re good. They have really good backs and good, quick receivers to go along with their quarterback. They have a lot of firepower.”

The Riverheads coach is confident his defense will be ready to meet the challenge.

“Nobody talks a lot about our defense. A lot of that is because of what we do on offense, but our defense has been pretty good. Essex was averaging more than 40 points per game, and we held them to eight points and less than 200 yards of offense,” Norcross said. “Our defensive coaches do a great job of preparing the guys, but it comes down to the players, and we have some pretty good players on defense. I feel like they’ll be ready Saturday.”

Riverheads will counter the Maroons offense with their smash-mouth offensive attack, led by running backs Cayden Cook-Cash and Luke Bryant. The duo has combined for more than 2,700 yards on the ground and 42 touchdowns.

“Riverheads is a machine,” said Harner. “You pretty much know what’s coming. They just line up, do what they do and see if you can stop it. The key against that offense is reading your keys and staying disciplined. All 11 guys on defense have to do their jobs; if they do, you might stop them. The trick is, you have to do that play after play and play. One guy makes a mistake, and they have backs who can take it to the house.”

Harner knows his team will be a massive underdog in Saturday’s game.

“We know Riverheads is the favorite. Hopefully, our guys will go in loose with a nothing-to-lose attitude; we’ll have to be near-perfect — Riverheads is just that good,” Harner said. “You don’t get to this game without talent, and we have a lot of talented football players. I believe if we go out and play the way we can, we can give them a ballgame.”

For Norcross, the formula for winning another state title is simple.

“It’s going to come down to us being able to move the football. We want to run the ball, control the clock and keep the ball away from their offense.”

Saturday’s game will be played at noon at Salem Stadium.