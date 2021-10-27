 Skip to main content
Every prep football game moved to Thursday evening because of the inclement weather
PREP FOOTBALL

Every prep football game moved to Thursday evening because of the inclement weather

Mother Nature has turned off all the Friday Night Lights this week.

All four area high school football games scheduled for Friday have been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday kickoffs because of the inclement weather in the forecast over the next few days. The four affected contests include: Buffalo Gap at Wilson Memorial, Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, Staunton at Riverheads and Waynesboro at Turner Ashby.

This is the next-to-last week of the regular season. The postseason is scheduled to begin Nov. 12. Riverheads and Buffalo Gap in Region 1B and Stuarts Draft in Region 2B have playoff spots locked up, while Wilson and Staunton are in a furious battle for the final two berths in Region 3C. The Hornets and Storm play each other Nov. 5 in Staunton.

