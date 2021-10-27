Every prep football game moved to Thursday evening because of the inclement weather

Mother Nature has turned off all the Friday Night Lights this week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All four area high school football games scheduled for Friday have been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday kickoffs because of the inclement weather in the forecast over the next few days. The four affected contests include: Buffalo Gap at Wilson Memorial, Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, Staunton at Riverheads and Waynesboro at Turner Ashby.

This is the next-to-last week of the regular season. The postseason is scheduled to begin Nov. 12. Riverheads and Buffalo Gap in Region 1B and Stuarts Draft in Region 2B have playoff spots locked up, while Wilson and Staunton are in a furious battle for the final two berths in Region 3C. The Hornets and Storm play each other Nov. 5 in Staunton.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.