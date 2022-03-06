Familiar opponent: Buffalo Gap girls basketball team prepares for rematch against Rappahannock County

Around 12:01 a.m. Saturday morning, Philip Morgan was in the school Buffalo Gap High School parking lot.

At 9:45 a.m. later that same morning, the Bison girls basketball coach was dust-mopping the floor, preparing for the team’s only practice between a Friday night state quarterfinal win over West Point and an upcoming state semifinal matchup against Rappahannock Monday.

Not that’s he complaining.

Dust-mopping means the season is still going.

Gap will try to avenge a Region 1B championship loss to Rappahannock nine days ago on Monday night in the state semifinals at Strasburg High School.

“You learn to adjust to short nights,” said Morgan, who will also preach a sermon at the church he pastors on Sunday between games. “You adjust practice, so it’s not as physical. You still want to get in and work hard, sweat and run.”

Having familiarity with Rappahannock helps in the preparation.

“I think that makes the quick turn-around a little bit easier,” Morgan said, “but there’s still the thing of you’ve got to get ready and make some adjustments and guess what adjustments they’re going to make. You do go back and say, ‘OK, what did we not do well?’ And you don’t have long to fix it.”

After watching the game film, Morgan sees room for improvement.

“We’ve got to stop them in transition,” the Gap coach said. “We didn’t do a great job of that in the first half.”

Morgan knows his team will need to knock down more shots to be successful Monday night. Gap didn’t score a single point in the first matchup between the two teams.

“When you don’t score for a whole quarter in a championship game, it’s hard to win,” the coach said. “The big thing is continuing to stay focused and staying locked in.”