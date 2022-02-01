Finn Irving nets 22 to lead Wilson Memorial boys basketall team past Buffalo Gap

FISHERSVILLE — In a mid-season standoff for supremacy in the Shenandoah District boys basketball race, the Wilson Memorial Green Hornets steamrolled visiting Buffalo Gap 88-72 on Tuesday night.

"We want tempo to be high; to play fast," said Wilson Memorial head coach Jeremy Hartman.

The Hornets (12-3, 6-0 district) did just that, streaking out to a 30-12 lead after one period.

Wilson nailed four 3-pointers in that quarter and gave the Bison all kinds of trouble getting into its offensive flow.

"We were trying to disrupt them and make it hard for them to get the ball to Bowers (Bennett)," Hartman said. "We were looking for steals to lead to easy baskets."

Defensively, Wilson picked up four steals in that first period.

"Wilson shot the ball phenomenally well," said Buffalo Gap head coach Chad Ward. "For the first 12 minutes, Finn (Irving) was unbelievable."

Irving finished the game with 22 points to lead the Hornets, while Bowers led all scorers with 25 points for the Gap.

The Bison (12-3, 5-1 district) made a run at the beginning of the second half, closing to within 51-40 on a three-pointer by Jackson LaPorte and baskets by LaPorte and Bowers, forcing the Hornets to call timeout with 5:49 remaining in the third period.

"We fussed at them about a lack of defensive intensity," Hartman said.

The Hornets then swarmed the Bison, outscoring the Bison 26-9 to close out the quarter.

With a 28-point lead heading into the final frame, the Hornets coasted in for victory.

Sharp passing by the Hornets led to 22 of their 29 baskets.

Senior guard Josh Johnson assisted on seven baskets while Irving had six assists.

"We are best when we are sharing the basketball," Hartman said.

Rebounding was also a key to the win as Lucas Schatz and Irving had 13 and eight boards for Wilson.

Schatz also finished in double figures with 16 points while senior guard Taylor Armstrong scored 14 points, including four baskets from behind the arc.

All together, the Hornets hit 11 three-pointers for the game.

For Buffalo Gap, Micah Canterbury scored 16 points, with Jackson Ingram and LaPorte also in double figures with 12 and 11 points respectively.

The Bison begin a mini-homestand, hosting Stuarts Draft on Wednesday and Waynesboro on Friday before a rematch at the Gap on Monday.

The Hornets play at Fort Defiance on Friday.

WILSON MEMORIAL 88, BUFFALO GAP 72

BUFFALO GAP 12 21 16 23 — 72

WILSON MEMORIAL 30 18 29 11 — 88

BUFFALO GAP (72) — Lowe 0 0-2 0, Bowers 10 0-0 25, J. Hewitt 1 1-1 3, Ingram 5 0-0 12, G.L. Hewitt 1 1-2 3, Canterbury 6 4-7 16, LaPort 5 0-0 11, Hohenstein 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 6-12 72.

WILSON MEMORIAL (88) — Vess 0 2-2 2, Lavender 1 0-0 3, Johnson 3 1-2 9, Podgorski 1 0-0 2, Armstrong 5 0-1 14, E. Irving 1 0-0 3, Mundie 1 0-0 2, Briseno 3 0-0 7, F. Irving 10 0-0 22, Schatz 8 0-0 16, Wright 2 3-4 7. Totals 35 6-9 88.