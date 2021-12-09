Finn Irving’s shooting rampage powers Wilson Memorial boys basketball past Monticello

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Wilson Memorial’s Finn Irving had been struggling with his shooting touch early in the season. Not anymore after Wednesday night.

The junior knocked down seven 3-pointers, powering the unbeaten Green Hornets to an 80-50 road rout of the Monticello Mustangs in nondistrict boys basketball.

Irving finished with a huge double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds. Point guard Josh Johnson had 17 points and doled out six assists, while on the defensive end Lucas Schatz pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked two shots.

The Hornets hit 17-of-37 attempts from beyond the arc for a blistering 46 percent.

The victory completed the season sweep of the Mustangs after Wilson won the season-opener 73-62 on Nov. 30.

Wilson (4-0) puts its undefeated season on the line Friday as the Spotswood Trailblazers roll into Fishersville for a varsity doubleheader. The girls game between the Hornets and Blazers tips off at 5:30 p.m. with the boys to follow.

