Fishburne boys basketball team beats visiting Randolph-Macon

Fishburne Military School defeated Randolph-Macon Academy, 58-39, on Tuesday in Virginia Independent Conference boys basketball.
Fishburne was led by senior Nate Alexander of Philadelphia, who scored 31 points. Dajor Carter, a junior from Stuarts Draft, added 13 points.
Fishburne Military School (3-3) will host Eastern Mennonite at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
News Virginian Staff Reports
