Fishburne Military School's football team wins Homecoming game

Parents’ Military Weekend at Fishburne Military School got off to a good start Friday with the Caissons defeating Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 37-0 in their homecoming game.

Fishburne quarterback Chase Atlis threw three touchdown passes in the first half and one in the second to lead the Caissons to a conference win over the Ospreys. Running back Dajor Carter chipped in a rushing touchdown for Fishburne.

“I’m happy about the win,” Fishburne head coach Martin Goodnough said. “The guys played hard; we had a good week of practice. I wasn’t happy about a lot of the penalties, we got to clean up a lot of unsportsmanlike stuff, we got to play with class.”

Fishburne started off the first drive with two solid carries in the ground game to get it to the Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s 26-yard line. But then the Caissons hit a wall and did not gain another yard on the drive and turned the ball over on downs.

The Caissons got on track later in the first quarter when Atlis led Fishburne down the field for a quick touchdown and two-point conversion, giving the Caissons an 8-0 lead.