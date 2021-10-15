Fishburne Military School's football team wins Homecoming game

Parents’ Military Weekend at Fishburne Military School got off to a good start Friday with the Caissons defeating Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 37-0 in their homecoming game.
Fishburne quarterback Chase Atlis threw three touchdown passes in the first half and one in the second to lead the Caissons to a conference win over the Ospreys. Running back Dajor Carter chipped in a rushing touchdown for Fishburne.
“I’m happy about the win,” Fishburne head coach Martin Goodnough said. “The guys played hard; we had a good week of practice. I wasn’t happy about a lot of the penalties, we got to clean up a lot of unsportsmanlike stuff, we got to play with class.”
Fishburne started off the first drive with two solid carries in the ground game to get it to the Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s 26-yard line. But then the Caissons hit a wall and did not gain another yard on the drive and turned the ball over on downs.
The Caissons got on track later in the first quarter when Atlis led Fishburne down the field for a quick touchdown and two-point conversion, giving the Caissons an 8-0 lead.
“Chase is a gamer,” Goodnough said. “He prepares harder than anybody that I’ve ever coached, he pushes himself hard, he pushes everyone else hard, and holds himself to a high standard and holds everyone else to a high standard. He made some big throws down field. I was really impressed with what he accomplished today.”
The Caissons scored twice in the second quarter, including two successful two-point conversions, to take a 24-0 lead heading into halftime. Fishburne scored again in the third quarter, but was unsuccessful on the two-point conversion to increase it's lead to 30-0.
Carter scored a rushing touchdown to open the fourth quarter, and the Caissons kicked the extra point to take a 37-0 lead.
“He runs hard,” Goodnough said. “He fights for extra yards, if you give him any kind of seam, he’s going to hit it as hard as he possibly can and if someone is unfortunately standing in that gap, he’s bowling them over.”
Waynesboro Mayor Bobby presided over the game’s opening coin toss.
Fishburne will travel to Roanoke next week to play North Cross at 4 p.m. Friday.