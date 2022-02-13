Fishburne wrestling team rolls in conference tournament

On a day on which seniors Lance Dorman, Logan Kreamer, R.J. Shreve, Chris London and Angel Rodriguez were honored, the Fishburne Military School wrestling team dominated the Virginia Independent Conference Tournament.

The Caissons, who hosted the event, amassed 184.5 points, easily outscoring second-place Roanoke Catholic (118 points).

Also competing in the event were Virginia Episcopal School (Lynchburg), Covenant School (Charlottesville) and Hargrave Military School (Chatham).

Fishburne picked up eight individual championships in the 14 weight classes.

For starters, eighth-grader Ryan Barone improved his undefeated record at 120 pounds to 19-0 with a pin.

Next, sophomore Eli Lianez won a close 10-6 decision to improve to 36-4.

Dorman and Kreamer picked up pins respectively in the 138 and 145 divisions.

Dorman improved to 40-2, while Kreamer moved up to 27-2 on the season.

Sophomore Brayden Farrar ran his record to 31-11 with a pin in the 152-pound match.

At 182 pounds, junior Wade Branham won by forfeit to improve to 21-13 on the season.

Next, freshman Isiaha Evans (12-6) got a bye in the 195-pound division.

The heavyweight class was won by sophomore Saba Mushkidiani by pin, who improved to 22-2 on the season.

Other qualifiers for Fishburne included sophomore Craig Martin (runner-up at 126), sophomore Grayson Jones (third at 160), Asher Floyd (third at 170) and Shreve (runner-up at 220).

The Fishburne qualifiers will compete at next week's state independent tournament which will be held at Benedictine High School in Richmond on Friday and Saturday.