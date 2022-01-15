Fishburne's wrestling coach Terry Waters surpasses 400 career victories, will be inducted into Hall of Fame

Having just surpassed the 400-career win mark, Fishburne Military School’s wrestling coach Terry Waters continues to make a lasting impact in the Shenandoah Valley.

Due to his decades-long service to the wrestling community, it was recently announced Waters will be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater, Okla., on April 9.

Locally, Waters has been a fixture on the scene, having served as wrestling coach at Robert E. Lee, Riverheads and Fort Defiance high schools, as well as Washington & Lee University and now Fishburne.

In addition, Waters has run a wrestling camp for 33 years and a wrestling club for 28 years and has coached around the country and internationally.

Despite a significant hearing disability, Waters has communicated positive messages to the athletes serving under his direction.

“Since I was a sophomore in college, I always knew that I wanted to work with kids,” Waters said.

After losing his mother early in life, Waters’ upbringing was rocky in Harrisburg, Pa., but his father and twin brother Jerry always encouraged him to dive into the wrestling world.

Waters learned his work ethic from his father, who was handicapped.

“He never let that stop him,” Waters said.

Waters learned how to wrestle from his brother.

“We were poor and didn’t know it,” Waters said. “Growing up, I was wayward and bitter, but my wrestling coach in high school saved my life. I not only had a good coach; but I had a coach that was good to me. I am a proud product of the projects. It (the projects) might be a starting point but it darn sure doesn’t have to be a staying point.”

Waters’ coach in high school was Carl Rhodes, who coached both twin brothers at Milton Hershey High School.

“Terry had a great attitude toward competition,” Rhodes said. “He loved competition. He didn’t care who he wrestled and was willing to put in the extra time.”

Rhodes continues to follow his protégé to this day.

“I enjoyed coming to Fort Defiance to watch Terry coach, sit in the stands with the parents and listen to them talk about him. It was a wonderful experience for me. Terry has a strong faith in God and in his kids.”

Waters also overcame the color barrier many times during his wrestling career. He hasn’t focused on that, but acknowledged that he has been able to open doors for others in the community. Terry and his brother were among the first black students who integrated into Milton Hershey High School.

“My father taught me to look at people as people,” Waters said. “We had one white kid, Ricky, in our neighborhood growing up in the 1960s; he was just another guy; he was just part of our brotherhood, there was a sense of real friendship. We never quit anything, because if we did, we had to face our friends.”

“Terry was the first minority coach in any sport at Fort Defiance,” said Chip Hill, who was the athletic director at Fort Defiance who hired Waters.

Having touched numerous young people over the years, Waters has held to a lifelong mantra.

“That was my best hire as AD.” Hill said. “He remains one of the finest men I have ever met, in the coaching profession or otherwise. His uncompromising standards mold young teenagers into solid citizens and outstanding men.”

“If you stay disciplined and work hard; the wins will take care of themselves,” Waters said. “My priorities, in this order, are God, family, work and wrestling. That’s my philosophy. It’s God’s work without the pulpit.”

Waters says openly that coaching at the collegiate level at Washington & Lee was some of the happiest times of his career, but that going to coach at Fishburne was a spiritual calling.

“My wife Sonja of 44 years and youngest son Shaun have supported me more than I can ever repay,” Waters said. “Shaun has been my biggest cheerleader; I think when I told him I was going into the Hall of Fame he was more excited than I was.”

When Waters learned of his entrance into the Wrestling Hall of Fame, he was “shocked, grateful and humbled.”

Waters also acknowledged that he has had a lot of great kids and good athletes to work with over the years.

“You’ve gotta have the horses,” Waters said. “It’s up to the coach to make them run. I’ve also had great assistant coaches and super parents to work with.”

Waters has also overcome serious health issues during the past year, but is back in the wrestling room at Fishburne, urging on his charges.

“(Waters) has been a fantastic role model to every athlete that has ever wrestled under his direction; and, it has been a personal privilege to observe him work his magic at Riverheads, Fort Defiance, at the colligate level at Washington and Lee, and now at Fishburne Military,” Hill said.

Now surpassing the 400-win mark, Waters and the Fishburne wrestling team are still going strong.

“I haven’t seen the end of the tunnel yet,” Waters said.