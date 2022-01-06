Five area wrestling teams square off at Buffalo Gap

BUFFALO GAP — Five Shenandoah District wrestling teams grappled in a Triple Dual on Wednesday night at Buffalo Gap High School.
Competing along with the Bison were Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft and Riverheads.
The challenge for most of the teams represented will be integrating lots of new wrestlers to their programs.
“We have a bunch of new kids,” said veteran Stuarts Draft head coach Abe Mikell. “We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores.”
The Cougars return five wrestlers from last season’s covid abbreviated season.
Mikell expects that he will typically have 12 of 14 weight classes filled, led by sophomore Kyle Coffey, who finished second in the state at 182 pounds last year.
“The most satisfying thing so far is that our new wrestlers have stuck with it,” Mikell said.
Picking up his first varsity win for the Draft on Wednesday was sophomore Joey Hibschman.
The Cougars gained valuable experience over the holidays, competing in the prestigious Holy Angels Invitational held in Charlotte.
Stuarts Draft sent nine competitors to the mat, including senior Jaylee Hatcher, who finished fifth in the girls division at 106 pounds.
For Waynesboro, head coach Rick Palmer returns to the program and has reasons for optimism for the Little Giants.
Seniors Seth Showater and Lazarus Powell are the only returning wrestlers, but Palmer expects to fill 10 of 14 weight classes, with eight new wrestlers in the program.
“Getting four wrestlers to states would be a good number for us,” Palmer said. “It’s a great group of kids who are fun to coach; we have a lot of work to do.”
Senior heavyweight Ian Johnson, in just his first year on the mat has shown exceptional promise in the young season.
“He (Johnson) is a natural,” Palmer said.
The Little Giants are scheduled to compete this weekend at the Lynchburg Christian Invitational, weather permitting.
In the closest match of the night, the Cougars edged Waynesboro 42-34.
Riverheads coach Scott Swats returns a veteran team which finished second in the state in Class 1 in 2020.
The Gladiators swept Staunton and Waynesboro as did Buffalo Gap, which moves from Class 2 to Class 1 this season.
Staunton had four wrestlers competing on Wednesday.