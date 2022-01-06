Five area wrestling teams square off at Buffalo Gap

BUFFALO GAP — Five Shenandoah District wrestling teams grappled in a Triple Dual on Wednesday night at Buffalo Gap High School.

Competing along with the Bison were Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft and Riverheads.

The challenge for most of the teams represented will be integrating lots of new wrestlers to their programs.

“We have a bunch of new kids,” said veteran Stuarts Draft head coach Abe Mikell. “We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores.”

The Cougars return five wrestlers from last season’s covid abbreviated season.

Mikell expects that he will typically have 12 of 14 weight classes filled, led by sophomore Kyle Coffey, who finished second in the state at 182 pounds last year.

“The most satisfying thing so far is that our new wrestlers have stuck with it,” Mikell said.

Picking up his first varsity win for the Draft on Wednesday was sophomore Joey Hibschman.

The Cougars gained valuable experience over the holidays, competing in the prestigious Holy Angels Invitational held in Charlotte.