GREENVILLE — Midway through the third quarter, it looked like Fort Defiance had all the momentum.

The Indians had just scored, gotten a stop, and were threatening to get in the end zone once again to tie their contest against Riverheads going into the fourth quarter.

Riverheads had other plans.

The Gladiators forced a fumble, and running back Austin Roberts broke off a 66-yard rushing touchdown one play later to put Riverheads up 28-13, a score that held in the first Shenandoah District football matchup of the season.

“We had lost our composure, but with that turnover, we got it back and were able to rally for the rest of the day,” Riverheads head coach Ray Norcross said. “I’ve got to give our guys credit because they played against adversity. They were tired, that was obvious, and they still managed to pull out a victory.”

Riverheads controlled the game early, capping off a nearly six-minute opening drive with a quarterback sneak touchdown from Levi Dunlap to go up 7-0. The Gladiators kept rolling from there, as Fort Defiance fumbled an onside kick attempt, which set Riverheads up for a drive that ended in Dunlap connecting with Caleb Weston to go up 14-0.

The Indians started to show some life in the second quarter. After a rushing touchdown by Bradley Hebb was called back following a holding penalty, quarterback Trey Miller connected with wide receiver Talyn Armentrout for a 12-yard score to bring Fort with seven points.

On the following possession, pass interference and horse collar penalties helped Riverheads dive deep into Indians’ territory and ultimately allowed running back Jonathan Talbott to punch in a two-yard score on the ground to go up 21-7.

Fort Defiance got the ball into the red zone in the final minute before halftime, but penalties and missed opportunities led to the Indians walking away scoreless.

However, Miller and Armentrout connected again on the first drive of the second half, this time for a 24-yard score just minutes before the fumble and touchdown allowed that sealed the game.

“They have a good football club,” Norcross said of Fort Defiance. “To be 0-3, they won’t stay that way. They’ve got some weapons, they play hard, and the coaching staff is doing well. They gave us all we wanted tonight. It was good to come away with a win, but it was certainly a hard-fought one.”

In the fourth quarter, the Gladiators settled down defensively, forcing a punt and draining the rest of the clock.

Riverheads enters a bye week, while the Indians play at Broadway next week.

RIVERHEADS 28, FORT DEFIANCE 13

FORT DEFIANCE 0 7 6 0 — 13

RIVERHEADS 14 7 7 0— 28

First Quarter

R — Dunlap 1 rush (Brooks kick)

R — Weston 3 pass from Dunlap (Brooks kick)

Second Quarter

FD — Armentrout 12 pass from Miller (Saez kick)

R — Talbott 2 rush (Brooks kick)

Third Quarter

FD — Armentrout 24 pass from Miller (kick blocked)

R — Roberts 66 rush (Brooks kick)