WOODSTOCK — Riverheads entered Friday's football contest with only five losses in seven seasons, but for the second time in those seven years the Falcons sent the Class 1 powerhouse home with a loss.

Central rallied in the final minutes of the game and capped off the win with a winning two-point conversion in an 8-7 victory over the Gladiators in the season opener for both teams.

"We made a big ole one," Central senior Tyler Forbes said about whether the Falcons made a statement on Friday night. "...It was a very tough match. Riverheads is a very strong team. They were a very solid team, very good, very fun to play."

Central trailed 7-0 with 4:19 left and had to start the final drive from its own 9. The Falcons had 181 yards of offense entering their final drive, including only 14 passing yards.

The Falcons converted a fourth-and-1 from their own 18 to start the drive. Two plays later, Central junior quarterback Nick Barahona connected with senior tight end Nathan Lopez for 11 yards, and a 15-yard penalty against Riverheads moved the ball to the Central 47.

Two plays later, Barahona scrambled around and avoided a pass rush. He rolled to his left and connected with freshman Chris Brown for a 35-yard gain to the Riverheads 18 with 1:20 left in the game.

"Nick did a great job of keeping that play alive," Central head football coach Mike Yew said. "And he rolled back to the other side. He threw it up and Chris just went up and caught it and made a great play. That gave us the adrenaline. We still had timeouts left and we had momentum."

Three more running plays moved the ball to the Riverheads 1. On second-and-goal from the Riverheads 1, Central senior Davon Ridgley took it in to cap off a 13-play, 89-yard drive with 25 seconds left.

Yew decided to go for a 2-point conversion. Forbes stumbled a little as he went to the left but kept his balance and went the needed three yards for the winning points.

"I just know that I bumped it a bit to the outside, and I almost fell on my knee," Forbes said. "But I kept it up and I got it in."

Yew said he didn't want to go to overtime, especially with all the players throughout the game that were having trouble with cramps in the heat. He said he went with his biggest guys for the two-point conversion.

"I didn't want to go with the Power I (formation), because I think that was giving it away," Yew said. "But at the same time I knew if we went for 2, I was going to put (offensive lineman) Hayden Whetzel in the backfield with Tyler (Forbes). I was going to put our biggest backfield back there. That's not a knock on Davon (Ridgley). Davon had a great run to score the touchdown, but you know Tyler's 210 pounds. Hayden is 250. So it was just a better matchup. So we switched our line. We went unbalanced to the left in a pro set and we just ran the ball."

Yew said he was really proud of his players for being able to make the final two-point conversion in such a big moment.

"It was just a knock-down-drag-out (game)," Yew said. "It was a very physical game. I'm proud of our kids. I'm even more proud that we lined up went for two and converted it, because I told our kids we got to be able to get three tough yards when the time's right."

The game was evenly matched between two strong football programs. Riverheads has won seven straight state titles, all in Class 1. Central was the Class 2 state runner-up last year and has won back-to-back Region 2B championships. Riverheads moved up to Class 2 this season.

Ridgley had a touchdown run called back for a holding penalty, while Riverheads had a long run also called back due to a holding penalty.

The game was scoreless at the half, but after Riverheads recovered a Central fumble the Gladiators took advantage.

Riverheads' Austin Roberts scored on a 24-yard touchdown run just three plays after the fumble for a 7-0 lead with seven minutes left in the third quarter.

The Falcons held Riverheads' strong running game to 206 yards on 40 carries. Riverheads' Cayden Cook-Cash had 130 yards on 17 carries.

"I feel like defensively we did very well, because Cayden Cook-Cash he's special," Lopez said. "He's a very good running back, and he can run the ball and he can run it hard. And I feel like we did a very good job of stopping him and his running game."

Due to the heat play was constantly having to be stopped due to players on both teams cramping up.

"It was expected," Yew said. "We fought it the whole night. When you start a game when its 88 degrees or 85 degrees or whatever it was and it's humid like it was it's going to take its toll. It's the first game of the season, we're not in the best shape. We were in pretty good shape, and I thought we sucked it up and we had to. But it took its toll on both teams. Kids were in and out for both sides I know (Cook-Cash) went out for them a couple times. We had two of our linebackers out at the same time for a few plays. And part of that is, as a coach you got to know who is out for them so you exploit what they're missing. I'm sure they did that with us a little bit with our linebackers out. It played a role in the game, certainly at times."

Forbes ran for 81 yards on 19 carries and Ridgley ran for 79 yards on 18 carries. Barahona went 3-for-7 for 67 yards through the air. Central outgained Riverheads 259-206. Riverheads did not attempt a pass in the contest.

Central (1-0) hosts East Rockingham next Friday.

Yew said he was really happy for his players.

"It's a tremendous feeling for the fact that (Riverheads) is probably the most storied team in the valley in the last 20 years," Yew said. "You don't win 11 state titles in the valley and not be credited with being the winningest team, the best team in the Shenandoah Valley. It's a great team we beat tonight. I think we're a pretty good team, I think we lined up and showed that we can play with some good teams. So I don't really know what else to say other than I'm just proud of our kids. I thought our kids fought like heck all night long, and when they had to make plays they did. And I'm just really happy for them, really excited for them."