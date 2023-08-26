MADISON — Second-year Staunton head football coach Michael Bell loved his team’s effort.

He didn’t love the result.

After the Storm battled back to take a fourth quarter lead, Madison County made key plays down the stretch for a 15-14 come-from-behind non-district win Friday night.

“I’m disappointed in the loss,” Bell said. “I’m not disappointed in the players. As long as they gave me everything they had, you’re never pleased with the loss, but I’m pleased with the effort. We’re going on build on that. We’re going to take the things we did well, and improve on them. We’re going to take the things we didn’t do well and fix them.”

Madison’s long first-quarter drive didn’t yield any points, and the game remained scoreless into the second quarter, when Mountaineer quarterback Aaron Fincham found Aiden Foster on a 70-yard touchdown strike.

After Madison’s extra point failed, Staunton took a 7-6 lead with a sustained drive of its own, capped off by a 21-yard scoring run by Brayden Fields. The Mountaineers added three more points on the final play of the first half when kicker Joshua Lamb connected on a 36-yard field goal.

Those three points would end up being crucial for Madison, which failed to convert both of its two-point conversion attempts after scoring touchdowns.

Still trailing 9-7 in the fourth quarter, the Storm’s special teams came up with the first momentum-turning play of the game. After the punt snap went over the Madison punter’s head, Staunton’s Dontrae Hinton converted a scoop-and-score into six Storm points.

Madison County finally converted a sustained drive into points midway through the fourth quarter, when Stephan Turner capped off a 69-yard scoring drive with a 7-yard scoring run.

Staunton appeared to be ready to answer the score before Madison County’s William Dickey recovered a red zone fumble on his own 3-yard line late in the game. Pinned inside of the 5-yard line, Fincham completed a 3rd-and-12 pass from his own 3-yard line for 27 yards.

That ultimately allowed the Mountaineers to run out the clock and end the game in the victory formation.

“That’s a huge win for us,” Madison County coach Larry Helmick said. “Staunton’s a really good team. We battled and battled and battled. Some things didn’t go our way, but we found ways to get back in it and give ourselves a chance to win.”

MADISON COUNTY 15, STAUNTON 14

Staunton 0 7 0 7 — 14

Madison 0 9 0 6 — 15

Second quarter

MC – Foster 70 reception from Fincham. Two-point conversion failed

S – Braylen Fields 21 kick. Brycen Fields extra point

MC – Lamb 36-yard field goal

Fourth quarter

S – Hinton 12-yard punt return. Brycen Fields kick

MC – Turner 7-yard run. Two-point conversion failed