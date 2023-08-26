STUARTS DRAFT — A broken play and 67-yard scamper by King William’s Jahmari Dupree-Wade with 6:17 left in the second quarter proved to be all that visiting King William needed to hold off Stuarts Draft, 7-6, in the season opener for area high school football Friday night.

Cooper Wolfe’s PAT kick after the touchdown sealed the win, although the Cavaliers got a taste of the type of hard-nosed football played in the Shenandoah Valley.

The Cougars came close to tying the game just seconds into the final quarter after starting a series from the Cavaliers’ 49-yard line in the waning minutes of the third period. Freshman Baylor Graber pushed forward on the ground, and Ryan Ramsey hauled in a pass for an 11-yard gain before Baylor’s older brother, quarterback Landon Graber, took a keeper up the middle and cut left for a 38-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth period. The PAT failed, making the score 7-6 in King William’s favor with just 11:51 left in the game.

With the lone exception of the Cavaliers’ first–half tally, neither team could penetrate deep into the other’s territory in the opening half. Both teams succumbed to season-opener jitters in a game rife with penalty flags. King William had eight flags by itself in the first half and seven holding calls for the game, giving the team something to work on going forward, according to visiting coach Scott Moore.

Nonetheless, the Cavalier coach said he was pleased with having survived the first test of going head-to-head with a team on this side of the mountain. “We created a gauntlet for ourselves,” he said, addressing his team’s arduous schedule. “This was a good test for us tonight. We played a hard-fought game and really earned this one. We want to be battle-tested by November,” he added.

The Cougars came out fired up in the second half and took their opening drive to within seven yards of pay dirt. Three attempts at the end zone left the home team empty-handed, and a failed field goal on the fourth try turned out to be the closest Draft got until its fourth-quarter score.

Despite the disappointment of the loss, Stuarts Draft coach Nathan Floyd saw a lot to be pleased about with his young Cougar team. “Our guys competed. They fought hard and came up a little short. The growth that we have had from our two scrimmages to today is amazing.

“Our kids know what they need to work on, and they will. These kids are fun to coach and are very positive. Our goal is to be 1-0 at the end of each week,” said Floyd, who is in his 10th year at the Cougar helm.

For the night, the Graber brothers led the Cougar offensive attack. Freshman Baylor Graber had 18 carries for 52 yards. Junior Landon Graber tallied 60 yards on 12 carries in addition to passing for 34 yards (2-for-9 with one interception). Derrick Moore had five carries for 19 yards. On defense, Baylor Graber had 19 tackles, and Jailynd Gray chalked up eight.

Stuarts Draft travels to Surry County on Friday for its second non-district foe in as many weeks.

King William 7, Stuarts Draft 6

KING WILLIAM 0 7 0 0 —7

STUARTS DRAFT 0 0 0 6—6

Second Quarter

KW— Jahmari Dupree-Wade 67 run (Wolfe kick)

Fourth Quarter

SD—Landon Graber 37 run (kick failed)