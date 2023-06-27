The countdown to the high school football season in the Shenandoah Valley has officially begun.

The Virginia High School League released its master schedule for the 2023 season earlier this week, giving players, fans and parents in Augusta County the chance to see what their Friday nights will look like this fall.

The regular season kicks off on Aug. 25 and runs through Nov. 3.

Here is a breakdown of each area team's schedule for the upcoming season.

Riverheads

After winning their seventh straight VHSL Class 1 state championship last season, the Gladiators are making the move up to Class 2 this season. Riverheads will be in Region 2B alongside Shenandoah District rivals Fort Defiance and Stuarts Draft.

The Gladiators open the season with a trip to another Region 2B opponent, Central (Woodstock), on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Riverheads will hit the road again in Week 2, traveling to Tazewell for a Saturday afternoon tilt on Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. The Gladiators open district play at home against Fort Defiance on Sept. 8 before their bye week.

Riverheads returns from its off week with a trip to Wilson Memorial on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. before back-to-back home games against Christiansburg (Sept. 29, 7 p.m.) and Staunton (Oct. 6, 7 p.m.).

The Gladiators travel to Buffalo Gap on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m., then host Stuarts Draft on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Riverheads closes out district play with a trip to Waynesboro on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. before wrapping up the regular season at home against John Marshall on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft

The Cougars will face a big challenge right out of the gate, hosting perennial state power King William on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. The Cavaliers won the VHSL Class 2 state championship in 2021 and reached the Region 2A championship game last season.

Stuarts Draft gets an early bye in Week 2, then hosts Rustburg (Sept. 8, 7 p.m.) and Luray (Sept. 15, 7 p.m.). The Cougars open Shenandoah District play with road games against Staunton (Sept. 22, 7 p.m.) and Buffalo Gap (7 p.m.).

After a home matchup with Fort Defiance on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m., Draft hits the road again for district clashes with Waynesboro (Oct. 13, 7 p.m.) and Riverheads (Oct. 20, 7 p.m.) before closing out the regular season at home against Wilson Memorial on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

Waynesboro

The Little Giants will kick off the season with a trip to Covington on Aug. 25 to take on Alleghany at 7 p.m. Waynesboro then hosts Monticello (Sept. 1, 7 p.m.) and Broadway (7 p.m.) before traveling to Turner Ashby on Sept. 15 for a 7 p.m. tilt.

The Little Giants begin Shenandoah District play on Sept. 22 with a home game against Buffalo Gap at 7 p.m., then travel to Fort Defiance on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. for their final game before their bye week.

Waynesboro wraps up the regular season with four straight district games. The Little Giants host Stuarts Draft on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m., then travel to Wilson Memorial on Oct. 20 for a 7 p.m. matchup. They host Riverheads on Oct. 27 in the final home game of the regular season, then conclude the campaign with a road trip to Staunton on Nov. 3

Wilson Memorial

The Green Hornets face the daunting task of playing 10 straight games without a bye week. Wilson Memorial's lone off week will come during the last week of the regular season, which could prove beneficial if they are able to reach the playoffs.

The season starts with back-to-back home games against Charlottesville (Aug. 25, 7 p.m.) and Turner Ashby (Sept. 1, 7 p.m.). The Hornets then hit the road for away games against Spotswood (Sept. 8, 7 p.m.) and Western Albemarle (Sept. 15, 7 p.m.) before opening district play with a high-profile home clash with Riverheads on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

Wilson makes the short trek to Staunton on Sept. 29 for a 7 p.m. matchup, then hosts Buffalo Gap on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. The Hornets wrap up the regular season with a road game at Fort Defiance on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m., a home game against Waynesboro on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. and a road game against Stuarts Draft on Oct. 27 before getting that well-deserved bye on Nov. 3.

Staunton

The Storm kick off the season with back-to-back road games. Staunton travels across the mountain to face Madison County on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. for the season opener, then heads down Interstate 81 to face Rockbridge County on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

The Storm's home opener will be against Central (Woodstock) on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. After another home game on Sept. 15 against James River (Buchanan) at 7 p.m., Staunton will kick off Shenandoah District play with a trip to Stuarts Draft on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. The Storm then host Wilson Memorial on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. and travel to Riverheads on Oct. 6 before having their bye week.

Staunton closes the regular season with three district games. They host Buffalo Gap on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m., then travel to Fort Defiance on Oct. 27 for a 7 p.m. matchup. The Storm conclude the regular season at home against Waynesboro on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

Buffalo Gap

With Riverheads moving up to Class 2, Buffalo Gap is the lone remaining Class 1 program in the Shenandoah District. Every opponent on the Bison's regular season schedule is either Class 2 or higher, starting with the season opener at James River (Buchanan), a Class 2 program, on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.

Buffalo Gap then has back-to-back home games against Luray (Sept. 1, 7 p.m.) and Clarke County (Sept. 8, 7 p.m.) before hitting the road for matchups with East Rockingham (Sept. 15, 7 p.m.) and Waynesboro (Sept. 22, 7 p.m.). The Bison then host Stuarts Draft on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. and travel to Wilson Memorial on Oct. 6 for a 7 p.m. matchup.

Gap plays host to Riverheads on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. before traveling to Staunton on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Following a bye week, the Bison wrap up the regular season by hosting Fort Defiance on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance

The Indians begin the season with a home matchup with Turner Ashby on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m., then hit three road on three straight Fridays for games against Alleghany (Sept. 1, 7 p.m.), Riverheads (Sept. 8, 7 p.m.) and Broadway (Sept. 15, 7 p.m.).

Fort Defiance returns home to host Madison County (Sept. 22, 7 p.m.) and Waynesboro (Sept. 29, 7 p.m.) before traveling to Stuarts Draft on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. The Indians host Wilson Memorial on Oct. 13, then get a bye week.

Fort wraps up the regular season by hosting Staunton (Oct. 27, 7 p.m.) and traveling to Buffalo Gap (Nov. 3, 7 p.m.).