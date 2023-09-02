For the better part of three quarters, it was smooth sailing for the Waynesboro Little Giants in Friday night's non-district high school football matchup with Monticello.

And then things unraveled so rapidly that the visiting Mustangs galloped home with a 27-17 victory.

With five minutes remaining in the third period, a stingy defense combined with the running legs of sophomore Jonah Brent and the kicking leg of Edwin Vazquez had Waynesboro comfortably in the driver’s seat with a 17-0 lead.

The Little Giants began their first scoring drive early in the second quarter on their own 45-yard line after a Monticello punt. Waynesboro crossed into Mustang territory when Haden Morris passed to Emerson Miller ,who picked up a first down with an 11-yard gain.

Brent then galloped for a 17-yard gain, while Cameran Newsome ground out some short yardage. Morris connected with Taylee Hebb on a third-down play to get the ball to the 21-yard line to extend the drive, which ended with Vazquez connecting on a field goal to put the Little Giants up 3-0 with 9:30 left in the first half.

Waynesboro’s momentum continued after the break, when the defense broke up three Monticello pass plays in a row, giving the Little Giants possession on downs at their own 48-yard line.

For the next few plays, it became the Emerson Miller show.

His 26-yard scamper put Waynesboro squarely in Mustang territory at the 14-yard line. Four plays later, Brent took the handoff and found a hole to tally the first touchdown of the evening on a five-yard run. Vazquez’s PAT gave the home team a 10-0 lead just three minutes into the second half.

After stopping the Mustangs on their next series, Brent fielded the ensuing Monticello punt and ran it to their own 21-yard line. On the very next play he took the handoff from Morris and rolled up the right sideline for 53 yards before being brought down at the 26-yard line. Brent then went around the corner on his third carry of the series for a 19-yard touchdown run. Vazquez’s kick gave the home team a commanding 17-0 lead with 5:39 left in the third period.

The world then came crashing down on the Little Giants.

The tide turned when Mustang quarterback Owen Engel found the outstretched arms of D’rhon Jackson for a pass that resulted in a 15-yard gain. Engel went to the air unsuccessfully in the next three plays before handing the ball off to Tre Early, who took a quick step left, found a hole, and almost walked into the end zone. Oziel Jara Castillo hit the extra point as the visitors finally got on the scoreboard, trailing 17-7 with 4:26 remaining in the third period.

Once the Mustangs found what worked, they began chipping away at Waynesboro’s lead. With just over a minute gone from the final period, Engel connected with senior Brandon Herring for a 15-yard touchdown play. A poor snap on the PAT attempt meant no kick, but the Mustangs were now within striking distance, 17-13.

Just 90 seconds later, Herring scored again when he intercepted a Waynesboro pass and ran it back 25 yards for the score at the 9:18 mark of the period. Castillo’s PAT found the mark to put the visitors in the lead 20-17.

The Mustangs put the icing on the cake with just over three minutes left in the game when, on a second and 16, Ezekiel Pour took the handoff, stalled momentarily at the line, then found a hole and bulled his way into the end zone. Castillo’s kick was again good to make the final 27-17.

At the conclusion of the game, Waynesboro coach Brandon Jarvis, shouldered the blame for the team’s loss.

“I have to do a better job of coaching the kids and teaching them how to play the next play when things don’t always go the way you want it to,” he said in reference to several penalties and calls that helped shift the momentum. “We have to work on being able to control what we can control.”

Jarvis did point to Brent, who had 117 yards and two touchdowns, as one of the bright spots in the game for Waynesboro.

“He has a bright future ahead. We are just beginning to see what he can do on the field.”

On the other side of the field, Monticello coach Matt Hicks was ecstatic about his squad’s come-from-behind victory.

“We kept talking to our guys and telling them that if they keep doing the little things right that eventually good things are going to happen so we just kept chipping away at it," said Hicks, whose team rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to beat William Monroe, 42-28, last week. "This is the second week in a row that we were down in the third quarter and have come back to win.”

Hicks had high praise for senior leader Brandon Herring, who scored on an interception in the fourth quarter.

“Brandon is tremendous in so many ways and tonight he stepped up,” Hicks said.

Leading the Mustang rushing attack for the evening was Ezekiel Pour with 69 yards, while Juelz Christmas-Jackson had 35. D’rhon Jackson tallied 56 yards off pass receptions.

Waynesboro falls to 0-2 for the year and hosts Broadway next week. The Mustangs (2-0) travel to Turner Ashby next week.

MONTICELLO 27, WAYNESBORO 17

MONTICELLO 0 0 7 20 —27

WAYNESBORO 0 3 14 0—17

Second Quarter

WAY—Vazquez 21 FG

Third Quarter

WAY—Brent 5 run (Vazquez kick)

WAY—Brent 20 run (Vazquez kick)

MONT—Early 16 run (Castillo kick)

MONT—Engel to Herring 15 pass (fumble, no kick)

Fourth Quarter

MONT—Herring interception, 25 run (Castillo kick)

MONT—Pour 16 run (Castillo kick)