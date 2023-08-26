The thrill of Friday night lights is back in the Shenandoah Valley.

Whether it’s highlight plays, close contests, or big-time performances, here’s the roundup from local games from Friday night:

Waynesboro at Alleghany

Waynesboro failed to thwart a historic night for the Alleghany Cougars, the recently merged team of Alleghany and Covington, as the Little Giants fell 35-7 in a non-district contest.

Senior Purcell Turner caught the opening kickoff, broke a pair of tackles, and sprinted unimpeded to the end zone to put the Cougars up early. Alleghany continued to thrive offensively, scoring the first 35 points of the game.

The Little Giants got on the board with 7:59 remaining in the fourth quarter when senior running back Emerson Miller scampered for a touchdown. Miller rushed for 60 yards on the evening.

Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance

The Indians remained competitive with Turner Ashby into the second half, but the Knights pulled away in the second half to defeat Fort Defiance 51-22 in a non-district matchup.

Late in the first quarter, junior Carson Wright recovered a fumble and took it back for a scoop-and-score which, along with a two-point conversion, put the Indians up 8-6.

Momentum swung late in the first half when Fort forced and recovered another fumble but threw a pick-six to Turner Ashby’s Homer Doughty on the following play. Quarterback Micah Shank gave the Knights a 30-16 lead heading into the half a few minutes later by capitalizing with a fake spike.

Junior Bradley Hebb gave the Indians life by returning the opening kick of the second half 76 yards to the house to bring the game within eight, but the Knights would score again with two minutes and never look back from there.

Buffalo Gap at James River

The Bison found themselves on the wrong end of a back-and-forth ending on Friday night in Buchanan.

A 33-yard touchdown run and pair of interceptions in the first half by Blake Robertson had Buffalo Gap clinging to a 6-0 lead as the game entered its final three minutes.

A rushing score by sophomore Gavin Binns put the Knights on top 7-6 with 2:59 remaining in the contest. Robertson struck again, this time returning a kick for a touchdown, but the Bison failed to complete a two-point conversion, and the score was 12-7.

Zeal Hammons stepped up for the Knights, delivering the game-winning touchdown pass to Trey Taylor with 1:12 remaining in the fourth.

Buffalo Gap will host Luray next Friday.