It was another rough week for Shenandoah District teams in the young football season.

Here are the scores from this week’s games:

Broadway at Waynesboro

Weather cut the game short with just over four minutes left in the contest, but Waynesboro dropped its third game in a row to begin the season with a 21-6 loss to Broadway.

Neither team scored in the first quarter, but the Gobblers separated themselves in the second quarter and took a 14-0 lead into the half. Broadway tacked on another score in the third quarter. Just before the fourth quarter, quarterback Haden Morris scrambled his way to a 69-yard touchdown to get the Giants on the board for their only score of the evening.

Wilson at Spotswood

After a dominant first game against Charlottesville, the Green Hornets dropped their second game in a row with a 14-13 loss to Spotswood.

A scoop-and-score by Jase Davis and a 10-yard touchdown by Ronin Tabler allowed Wilson to lead with five minutes left in the third quarter. The Trailblazers would eventually regain the lead, and the Green Hornets failed to capitalize after making it into the red zone in the game’s final minutes, missing a field goal to seal the result.

Rustburg at Stuarts Draft

While an early 54-yard touchdown by Baylor Graber indicated a competitive game, the Cougars ultimately fell to Rustburg 51-13.

Stuarts Draft (1-2) will look to rebound with a game against Luray at home next week.

Clarke County at Buffalo Gap

Buffalo Gap struggled to generate offense on Friday, accruing only 30 yards of total offense in a 40-7 loss to Clarke County.

Blake Robertson showed the only sign of life for the Bison with a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Central (Woodstock) at Staunton

The Storm dropped to 1-2 with a 14-6 loss to Central on Friday night.