After a rough week three that saw them go 1-6, the teams in the Shenandoah District are looking to get on the right track before district play begins.

Here are the upcoming high school football games in week four:

Wilson Memorial at Western Albemarle

When: 7 p.m., Friday

The skinny: After a dominant 55-point performance in their season opener, the Green Hornets have struggled the past two weeks to get into the end zone. Wilson has a good opportunity to get back on track when they travel to Western Albemarle (0-2), who they defeated 35-14 last season. With injuries being a big part of the story of their season so far, a win this week could be a confidence booster for the Hornets and first-year head coach Ryan Byrd.

Waynesboro at Turner Ashby

When: 7 p.m., Friday

The skinny: The Little Giants struggled offensively in Week 3, scoring only six points in a weather-shortened game against Broadway. Waynesboro has yet to score more than 20 points in a game this season. The Little Giants will need to quickly improve on that trend if they want to topple Turner Ashby (3-0), which has already handily defeated a pair of Shenandoah District teams this season. Last season, the Knights defeated Waynesboro 44-21.

Luray at Stuarts Draft

When: 7 p.m., Friday

The skinny: A week after scoring a program-record 62 points, the Cougars allowed 50 points for the first time in four years. This week, Stuarts Draft looks to get back on track and get revenge on a team that threw a wrench in their season last year. The Cougars were 4-0 when they traveled to Luray in 2022, but they lost 49-0 to the Bulldogs. Draft will look to prevent a repeat of that result this season.

Fort Defiance at Broadway

When: 7 p.m., Friday

The skinny: The talented Fort Defiance team has gotten off to a slow start in 2023 but showed significant flashes of their potential in a loss to Riverheads on Friday. At times, the Indians looked like they could upset the Gladiators, which promotes optimism heading into their matchup with Broadway (2-1). If Fort Defiance can knock off Broadway, it could turn around their season.

Buffalo Gap at East Rockingham

When: 7 p.m., Friday

The skinny: The Bison’s 0-3 start is their worst in over 20 years. Buffalo Gap’s defense has been good at forcing turnovers so far, and they will look to continue doing that if they want to capture their first win of the season over East Rockingham.

James River at Staunton

When: 7 p.m., Friday

The skinny: After routing Rockbridge County in week two, Staunton narrowly lost to a formidable Central (Woodstock) team. The Storm will be tested again by an undefeated James River team (3-0) on Friday night.

Blue Ridge at Fishburne

When: 4 p.m. Friday

The skinny: The Barons (2-0) have started the season on a tear, scoring 123 points in two lopsided victories. After opening the season with a 48-0 win over Nansemond-Suffolk in its season opener, Blue Ridge hung 75 points on Hargrave Military in Saturday’s win in St. George. The Barons will look to make it three wins in a row on Friday afternoon when they head to Waynesboro to face a Fishburne team that is 0-2 and has been outscored by a combined margin of 108-32 in its two losses.