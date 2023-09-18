After a rough start to the season for Shenandoah District teams, week four provided many positives for local squads.

Here are the results from Friday’s games:

Waynesboro at Turner Ashby

For the first 12 minutes of Friday’s contest, the Little Giants seemed in control.

Sophomore quarterback Haden Morris broke off a 63-yard touchdown run, and Waynesboro forced a punt on the next drive. In total, the Little Giants possessed the ball for nearly 10 of the opening 12 minutes.

However, the Knights roared to life in the second quarter, racking up 29 points and effectively silencing any questions of an upset. The Giants failed to get back in the end zone, and Turner Ashby rolled by them 50-6.

Luray at Stuarts Draft

A year after losing to the Bulldogs 49-0, Stuarts Draft exercised their revenge on Friday evening.

Freshman Baylor Graber led the way for the Cougars to knock off Luray 28-14 on Friday night, rushing for 146 yards and three touchdowns, including a 52-yard score on the first play from scrimmage.

The Cougars scored 21 points in the first quarter to jump to a lead they would not relinquish.

Fort Defiance at Broadway

The talented Fort Defiance team earned their first win of the season, toppling Broadway 28-14.

The game was knotted at 14 heading into the fourth quarter, but a 21-yard touchdown run from standout quarterback Trey Miller, and a connection between him and his favorite target Talyn Armentrout for an eight-yard-score a few minutes later propelled the Indians to victory. Armentrout and Miller also connected for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Indians’ running back Bradley Hebb enjoyed a huge night, rushing for 168 yards and a touchdown.

Buffalo Gap at East Rockingham

The Bison entered Friday’s contest against East Rockingham 0-3, but two of those losses easily could have been wins.

Friday’s contest ended up being no different, as Buffalo Gap saw another lead disappear after allowing 21 fourth-quarter points to fall to the Eagles.

Blake Robertson continued a standout campaign for the Bison, returning a kick 90 yards for a score, recording an interception, and rushing for a touchdown.

James River at Staunton

The Storm rolled by James River 49-7 on Friday night, led by four rushing touchdowns by junior Braylen Fields.