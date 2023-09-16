CROZET — Wilson Memorial ended their non-district slate on a winning note.

The Green Hornets rushed past Western Albemarle 22-7 on Friday night to pick up their first win since defeating Charlottesville 55-7 in week one. While returning to the winning column is always a good sign, Wilson head coach Ryan Byrd said the team still has work to do before a high-profile matchup against Riverheads next week.

“We’re lower on numbers right now, but we’ve got to clean up some things,” Byrd said. “Too many penalties, we’re not disciplined. We’ve got to do better in practice as coaches to make sure we’re disciplined on the field. There were too many mistakes, but we got the job done. A win is a win, and our kids are fighting.”

Wilson opened the contest with a methodical, nearly seven-minute drive that ended with a two-yard rushing touchdown by Keyvon Jones to kickstart a successful first half. The Warriors struggled to prevent Wilson from gaining yards on the ground all evening.

Early in the second quarter, Ryan Mundie extended the lead when he broke off a 48-yard touchdown run to give the Hornets a 12-0 lead.

Western Albemarle looked like they would respond to Mundie’s touchdown, driving deep into Wilson's territory. But two dropped passes in the end zone ultimately led to a turnover on downs and no points for the Warriors.

“We had some mental errors, and we just got lucky that there were some dropped balls,” Mundie said.

What looked like an opportunity to cut the deficit into a one-score game ended up catapulting the Hornets into another lengthy drive, as they traveled 74 yards for another score, capped off by a two-yard score by Mundie. A 39-yard field goal by Judah Brown a few minutes later would give Wilson the commanding 22-0 lead heading into the half.

Ronin Tabler picked off Western Albemarle quarterback Nathan Simon two plays into the second half to highlight a successful defensive night for the team.

“They’re flying around, and we’re starting to communicate better on defense,” Byrd said.

The Hornet's offense struggled in the second half, with miscues and turnovers keeping them from extending their lead.

“We’ve got to finish drives,” Byrd said. “Our guys have to believe that we can go up and down the field. When they do that, we’re able to move the ball on teams.”

Western Albemarle’s only score of the night came with 22 seconds left in the third quarter when Simon scrambled out to his right and connected with Jack Boyd on the run for a six-yard touchdown.

Western head coach Seth Wilson, who was hired in early 2023, said the Warriors are working on building a winning culture.

“The outcome isn’t going for us, but the only option we have is to dive in even more and become more dedicated,” Wilson said. “Hopefully, we realize how difficult it is to earn one yard out here and how difficult it is to prevent a yard. We’re still trying to build those daily, consistent habits.”

The Warriors fall to 0-3 with the loss and will travel to play Louisa County next Friday.

WILSON MEMORIAL 22, WESTERN ALBEMARLE 7

WILSON 6 16 0 0 — 22

WESTERN 0 0 7 0— 7

First Quarter

WM — Jones 2 rush (kick failed)

Second Quarter

WM — Mundie 48 rush (rush failed)

WM — Mundie 2 rush (Brown kick)

WM — Brown 39 kick

Third Quarter

WA — Simon 6 pass to J. Boyd (C. Boyd kick)