FISHERSVILLE — In terms of head coaching debuts, Ryan Byrd’s first game at Wilson Memorial exceeded even the highest expectations.

The Green Hornets exploded out the gates, piling up 41 points in the opening 12 minutes on their way to a 55-8 rout of the visiting Charlottesville Black Knights on Friday night in a non-district football contest.

The Wilson Memorial players made sure to celebrate with their coach after the game to commemorate the first win of his head-coaching career.

“It hit me when all the kids were jumping around me,” Byrd said. “I will never forget that moment, but it was another game. I have to do what I have to do as a coach.”

The scoring started immediately for the Hornets. Running back Brayden Tyree grabbed the opening kickoff and scampered through the open holes in front of him for a 76-yard touchdown return.

“I just saw the ball bounce in front of me, picked it up, and as soon as I lifted my head up, I saw a wide-open hole,” Tyree said. “My blockers got everybody out of the way, and I just used my speed and got through.”

The opening touchdown kicked off a fantastic opening quarter for Tyree. The senior added rushing scores of 12, seven and two yards, matching his career-high of four touchdowns in a game in the first 12 minutes alone of Friday’s contest.

“The line was blocking really good today,” Tyree said. “There are still some things that we need to fix, and that will come with time and learning each other’s moves. But all in all, they did really good today and set me up very well.”

It wasn’t just the offense scoring points for the Hornets.

With around eight minutes remaining in the first quarter, junior defensive back Parker Baucom undercut a dump-off pass and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown. And with just 20 seconds left in the quarter, senior defensive lineman Gabriel Heinrich snatched a ball out of the air after a teammate knocked it out of a Charlottesville receiver’s hands and sprinted 22 yards for another defensive score. In the fourth quarter, freshman defensive end Camden Cline picked up a fumble and ran unimpeded for a 45-yard touchdown.

“Getting turnovers is a big emphasis,” Byrd said. “We want to get the ball and get it in our offense’s hands. We scored on those turnovers [tonight], so the offense couldn’t get out there.”

The trifecta of defensive scores highlighted a night that saw Wilson’s defensive line dominate, consistently pressuring the quarterback and recording tackles for loss. The Black Knights didn’t record a first down until just over three minutes were remaining in the first half.

“We were really trusting each other out there,” Heinrich said of the team’s defensive performance. “When one of us looks good, all of us look good.”

Charlottesville’s only score came with 6:36 left in the game, when senior Bishop Paige found the edge on an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown.

Black Knights head coach Jeff Woody, who also is in his first year with the team, said the team got better as the game went on and that there’s still excitement and confidence about the program moving forward.

“I’m glad that we came off the field with a positive attitude,” Woody said. “In the past, I think the team had imploded. It was ‘you did this, or you did that,’ and a lot of finger-pointing. Right now, we’re still together. It’s a marathon. Tomorrow’s another day, and we’ve got to find a way to get better.”

The Green Hornets will host Turner Ashby (1-0) next Friday night, while Charlottesville will host James Monroe in a non-district matchup.

CHARLOTTESVILLE 8, WILSON MEMORIAL 55

CHARLOTTESVILLE 0 0 0 8 — 8

WILSON MEMORIAL 41 7 0 7 — 55

First quarter

WM — Tyree 76 kick return (Brown kick)

WM — Tyree 12 rush (Brown Kick)

WM — Baucom 16 interception return (Brown kick)

WM — Tyree 7 rush (kick failed)

WM — Tyree 2 rush (Brown kick)

WM — Heinrich 22 interception return (Brown kick)

Second quarter

WM — Strickland 14 rush (Brown kick)

Fourth Quarter

WM — Cline 45 fumble return (Brown kick)

C — Paige 80 kickoff return (Johnson rush)