Fort Defance’s Ramsey Corbin, Indian girls take cross country titles

COVINGTON — The Fort Defiance cross country runners continued to show their dominance in competition Saturday at the Alleghany Cross Country Invitational.
In the boys meet, Indian senior Ramsey Corbin turned back all runners to capture the individual title with a run of 16:14.26, while the Fort Defiance girls stayed together as a team to nip Lord Botetourt, 88-89, and capture the invitational team crown.
A number of the state’s top high school teams were at the meet Saturday. All told, there were 16 boys teams and 12 girls teams.
Lord Botetourt’s Ella Johnston won the girls race with a time of 19:12.97. Junior Trinity Neff was the top Fort finisher in 10th place with a time of 20:30.27. Sophomore Abby Lane was 12th in 20:33.76.
Sophomore Bethany Lang was 24th in 21:22.69, and junior Logan Braun was 26th in 21:28.67. Seniors Dagon Wheeler and Allison Sheets were 32nd in 21:56.36 and 36th in 22:10.66 respectively.
Also finishing for Fort were Mia McLaughlin (76th) and Bianca Brensinger (78th)
Finishing in the top 10 for the boys was Fort senior Sam Tindall who was ninth in 17:02.35. Freshman Parker Blosser was 24th in 17:52.41. Junior Nate Smoker was 35th in 18:11.45. Close on his heels at 36th was sophomore Connor Mitchel who finished in 18:19.25.
Indian runner Jacob Schultz placed 63rd, Eli Spire was 68th, and Jalen Alexander was 70th. Fort Coach Stephen Metcalfe pointed to the performances of Corbin and Tindall as outstanding, adding that “many of our runners had personal bests including Parker Blosser, Connor Mitchell, Jacob Schulz, Jalen Alexander, Landon Yoder, Carson Biller, Tyler Cline, Ben Zetwick and Thomas VanPelt.”
The Riverheads girls finished in 11th place as a team with 251 points. Senior Kelsey Back, who finished 45th in 22:58.22, was the top Gladiator girls finisher. Senior Levi Byer, who finished 88th, was the top Gladiator boy, finishing in 20:49.91.
“Our top five finished within 80 seconds of each other, which was the key to the win,” said Fort coach Dave Stewart. “Just about every girl had a personal best performance,” he added.