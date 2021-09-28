Fort Defance’s Ramsey Corbin, Indian girls take cross country titles

COVINGTON — The Fort Defiance cross country runners continued to show their dominance in competition Saturday at the Alleghany Cross Country Invitational.

In the boys meet, Indian senior Ramsey Corbin turned back all runners to capture the individual title with a run of 16:14.26, while the Fort Defiance girls stayed together as a team to nip Lord Botetourt, 88-89, and capture the invitational team crown.

A number of the state’s top high school teams were at the meet Saturday. All told, there were 16 boys teams and 12 girls teams.

Lord Botetourt’s Ella Johnston won the girls race with a time of 19:12.97. Junior Trinity Neff was the top Fort finisher in 10th place with a time of 20:30.27. Sophomore Abby Lane was 12th in 20:33.76.

Sophomore Bethany Lang was 24th in 21:22.69, and junior Logan Braun was 26th in 21:28.67. Seniors Dagon Wheeler and Allison Sheets were 32nd in 21:56.36 and 36th in 22:10.66 respectively.

Also finishing for Fort were Mia McLaughlin (76th) and Bianca Brensinger (78th)